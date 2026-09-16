42 New Fortnite Sprites Are Being Added in September 17 Update

A total of 42 new Fortnite Sprites are reportedly being added to the battle royale in the September 17 update. The entire list leaked on Xbox, and includes a Crash Bandicoot Sprite, Morgana Sprite from Persona 5, and Blinky Sprite from Pac-Man. Here is every new Sprite reportedly coming in the v42.20 update.
All 42 New Fortnite Sprites Coming in September 17 Update
A total of 42 new Fortnite Sprites will reportedly be added to the game’s files in the September 17 update. If you are doing a double take at that sentence, I don’t blame you. That’s a lot of freakin’ Sprites!
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Popular dataminer FireMonkey leaked the new Sprites in a post on X after an early build of the v42.20 patch was reportedly pushed to Xbox ahead of schedule. Some of the most notable additions include a Crash Bandicoot Sprite, and Blinky Sprite from Pac-Man.
We are also finally getting the Pond Sprite, which was one of the winners of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 community creations challenge. For your convenience, here is the complete list of all 42 Fortnite Sprites being added to the game’s files in the v42.20 update:
All 42 New Fortnite Sprites Being Added in v42.20 Update
- Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite
- Pond Sprite
- Loot Hacker Pond Sprite
- Gold Pond Sprite
- Cheat Master Pond Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite
- Phase Dash Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite
- Morgana Sprite
- Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite
- Gold Morgana Sprite
- Cheat Master Morgana Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite
- Birthday Sprite
- Gold Birthday Sprite
- Cheat Master Birthday Sprite
- Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite
- Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Gold Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Cheat Master Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite
- Blinky Sprite
- Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite
- Gold Blinky Sprite
- Cheat Master Blinky Sprite
- Head Shot Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jack Rabbit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite
- Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite
Note: It should be stated that not all 42 Fortnite Sprites will necessarily become available on September 17. Their files are being added with the update, but Epic Games will likely release the different variants gradually over the following weeks.
5 New Fortnite Sprite Powers and Locations
There are technically only five completely new Fortnite Sprites included in the leaked list, as the majority of the 42 additions are alternate variants of existing characters. This means players will have access to the following five new Fortnite Sprite powers after the upcoming update:
|Sprite
|Power
|Crash Bandicoot Sprite
|Spotted near high and mountainous areas. Active – Jump in Air: Triggers a whirlwind attack that damages and knocks back nearby enemies. Damage increases and the cooldown decreases with each level up.
|Blinky Sprite
|Found in the world at nighttime. Grants a temporary cloak when you take damage. Cloak duration increases with each level up.
|Morgana Sprite
|Increases the effectiveness of healing items. Healing effectiveness increases with each level up.
|Pond Sprite
|Active – Jump Shortly After Landing: Triggers a Super Jump if charges are available. Charges regenerate over time. Super Jump strength increases and the cooldown decreases with each level up.
|Birthday Sprite
|Spotted near high and mountainous areas. Opening chests has a chance to spawn a piece of cake, while eliminations can spawn cake at maximum level. The chance of spawning cake increases with each level up.
All Bounty Hunter Sprite Variants
According to FireMonkey, the v42.20 update will reportedly add 20 Bounty Hunter Sprite variants to the game as well:
- Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jack Rabbit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite
- Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite
The new Bounty Hunter Sprite variant gives players a chance to find Sprites after eliminations. Unfortunately, leveling up the new Sprite seems like it’s going to be a pain, as it has special mastering requirements like the Crown Sprite. Specifically, the Bounty Hunter Sprite can only be leveled up by eliminating opponents.
Here is the leaked in-game description: “Chance to find Sprites when eliminating opponents. Only gains Sprite XP from eliminations, unless Sprite has special XP rules.” However, it is currently unclear when the Bounty Hunter variants will become obtainable after the v42.20 update goes live.