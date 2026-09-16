42 New Fortnite Sprites Are Being Added in September 17 Update

A total of 42 new Fortnite Sprites are reportedly being added to the battle royale in the September 17 update. The entire list leaked on Xbox, and includes a Crash Bandicoot Sprite, Morgana Sprite from Persona 5, and Blinky Sprite from Pac-Man. Here is every new Sprite reportedly coming in the v42.20 update.

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of 42 new Fortnite Sprites will reportedly be added to the game’s files in the September 17 update. If you are doing a double take at that sentence, I don’t blame you. That’s a lot of freakin’ Sprites!

Videos by VICE

Popular dataminer FireMonkey leaked the new Sprites in a post on X after an early build of the was reportedly pushed to Xbox ahead of schedule. Some of the most notable additions include a Crash Bandicoot Sprite, and Blinky Sprite from Pac-Man.

We are also finally getting the Pond Sprite, which was one of the winners of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 community creations challenge. For your convenience, here is the complete list of all 42 Fortnite Sprites being added to the game’s files in the v42.20 update:

Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite

Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite

Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite

Pond Sprite

Loot Hacker Pond Sprite

Gold Pond Sprite

Cheat Master Pond Sprite

Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite

Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite

Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite

Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite

Phase Dash Sprite

Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite

Morgana Sprite

Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite

Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite

Gold Morgana Sprite

Cheat Master Morgana Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite

Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite

Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite

Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite

Birthday Sprite

Gold Birthday Sprite

Cheat Master Birthday Sprite

Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite

Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Gold Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Cheat Master Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite

Blinky Sprite

Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite

Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite

Gold Blinky Sprite

Cheat Master Blinky Sprite

Head Shot Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jack Rabbit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite

Note: It should be stated that not all 42 Fortnite Sprites will necessarily become available on September 17. Their files are being added with the update, but Epic Games will likely release the different variants gradually over the following weeks.

5 New Fortnite Sprite Powers and Locations

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are technically only five completely new Fortnite Sprites included in the leaked list, as the majority of the 42 additions are alternate variants of existing characters. This means players will have access to the following five new Fortnite Sprite powers after the upcoming update:

Sprite Power Crash Bandicoot Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas. Active – Jump in Air: Triggers a whirlwind attack that damages and knocks back nearby enemies. Damage increases and the cooldown decreases with each level up. Blinky Sprite Found in the world at nighttime. Grants a temporary cloak when you take damage. Cloak duration increases with each level up. Morgana Sprite Increases the effectiveness of healing items. Healing effectiveness increases with each level up. Pond Sprite Active – Jump Shortly After Landing: Triggers a Super Jump if charges are available. Charges regenerate over time. Super Jump strength increases and the cooldown decreases with each level up. Birthday Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas. Opening chests has a chance to spawn a piece of cake, while eliminations can spawn cake at maximum level. The chance of spawning cake increases with each level up.



All Bounty Hunter Sprite Variants

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to FireMonkey, the v42.20 update will reportedly add 20 Bounty Hunter Sprite variants to the game as well:

Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite

Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite

Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite

Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite

Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite

Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite

Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite

Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite

Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite

Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite

Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite

Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite

Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jack Rabbit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite

The new Bounty Hunter Sprite variant gives players a chance to find Sprites after eliminations. Unfortunately, leveling up the new Sprite seems like it’s going to be a pain, as it has special mastering requirements like the Crown Sprite. Specifically, the Bounty Hunter Sprite can only be leveled up by eliminating opponents.

Here is the leaked in-game description: “Chance to find Sprites when eliminating opponents. Only gains Sprite XP from eliminations, unless Sprite has special XP rules.” However, it is currently unclear when the Bounty Hunter variants will become obtainable after the v42.20 update goes live.