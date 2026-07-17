Fortnite Shiny Hours: Start Times, Rewards, and Featured Sprites

The Fortnite Shiny Hours event starts on July 18 at 11 AM PT and will feature increased spawn rates for the new Batman Sprite. Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil Fortnite Sprite variants will also appear more frequently during the two Power Hour sessions. Here is when Fortnite Shiny Hours starts in every region, along with all featured Sprites, rewards, and bonuses.

What Time Does the Fortnite Shiny Hours Event Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Shiny Hours session runs for two hours on July 18, followed by a second session later that day. Since the start of Chapter 7 Season 3, Epic Games has expanded weekly Power Hours into two sessions every Saturday, giving players another opportunity if they miss the first one.

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The first Fortnite Shiny Hours session starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The second Shiny Hours session starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. That said, trying to figure out when the weekly Fortnite Sprite event goes live in your region can get confusing quickly. For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read chart below that shows when Fortnite Shiny Hours starts in all major regions so you don’t miss out!

Fortnite Shiny Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Shiny Hour #1 (July 18)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 18 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 18 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK (BST) July 18 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 18 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 18 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) July 19 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM South Korea (KST) July 19 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Australia (AEST) July 19 4:00 AM – 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 19 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Shiny Hour #2 (July 18)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 18 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 18 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM UK (BST) July 19 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Europe (CEST) July 19 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 18 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Japan (JST) July 19 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 19 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 19 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 19 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

All Fortnite Shiny Hours Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Shiny Hours event will also feature several bonuses and rewards. For example, Gummy, Gold, Galaxy, and Holofoil Sprite variants will get boosted spawn rates during the two-hour sessions. According to Epic Games, every match is also guaranteed to end with the new Battle Bus Victory Royale Rift Anomaly. Here is a list of everything included in the Fortnite Shiny Hours event:

Batman Sprite spawns more often, and everyone starts with a Batman Grapnel Gun and Self-Revive Device

Batman Beach Buggy spawns more frequently

Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil variants appear more often

The Sprite Hunt Rift Anomaly will be enabled throughout each match, with the new Battle Bus Victory Royale Rift Anomaly guaranteed to occur at the end.

All Featured Fortnite Sprites During Shiny Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Shiny Hours event is themed around the recently released Hot Bat Summer update. As a result, it will largely feature the Batman Sprite, which will have increased spawn rates across the map.

While you can technically find all Fortnite Sprites during the July 18 Power Hour, Batman, Seven, and Air Sprites will receive increased spawn rates for several rare variants:

Featured Sprite (Shiny Hours) Available Variants Batman Sprite Base, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil Seven Sprite Base, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil Air Sprite Base, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil

How Long Does the Fortnite Shiny Hours Event Last?

The Fortnite Shiny Hours event lasts two hours per session. Epic Games will host two sessions on July 18, giving players four total hours if they participate in both.

Finally, it appears that the Cube Sprite variant will not be included in Fortnite Shiny Hours. Although the new rarity is currently in the game’s files, it has not yet been enabled. According to leaks, the Cube Fortnite Sprite could instead make its debut on July 24, 2026, giving players another rare variant to collect after the Shiny Hours event ends.