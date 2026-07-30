How to Unlock the Simpsons John Wick Skin in Fortnite

The Simpsons John Wick Fortnite skin is now available, but unlocking the limited-time edit style will require players to complete several challenges. Here is how to get the Simpsons John Wick skin and complete every John Wick quest in Fortnite.

How to Get the John Wick The Simpsons Skin in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Simpsons Springfield map to Fortnite Reload after being added in the final Chapter 7 Season 3 update, which went live this morning. The v41.30 update also added a new John Wick Fortnite edit style inspired by the art style of The Simpsons. However, players will only be able to unlock it for a limited time as part of the Fortnite Reload collaboration.

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To get the Simpsons John Wick Fortnite skin, you need to complete all four John Wick Contracts that are Battle Pass quests. Before jumping in, you should know that the edit style has some unique requirements and is not available to every player.

Here is everything you need to do to unlock the Simpsons John Wick skin:

Purchase the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass for 800 V-Bucks.

Complete all four John Wick Contracts, featuring 12 Battle Pass Quests in total.

All Fortnite John Wick Battle Pass Quests

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are four Fortnite John Wick questlines to complete, with each Contract featuring three stages of specific tasks. Here is the complete list of John Wick Battle Pass Quests and their requirements:

Combat Contract Quests

Hit opponents with the Lancehead clip after reloading – 2

Damage opponents with shotguns in a single match – 550

Headshot opponents with assault rifles – 25

Boss Contract Quests

Hire John Wick – 1

Damage opponents with John Wick or a hired Specialist – 575

Defeat Bosses – 3

Confidential Contract Quests

Visit The Confidential in Springfield – 1

Eliminate a player inside The Confidential – 1

Survive 14 seconds after becoming Excommunicado – 1

Sprite Contract Quests

Collect a John Wick Sprite – 1

Eliminate players with the John Wick Sprite equipped – 10

Master the John Wick Sprite – 1

When Do the Simpsons John Wick Quests End?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The John Wick Contracts are split across different Fortnite modes. The Combat and Sprite Contracts can be completed in either Battle Royale or Reload, while the Boss Contract is exclusive to Battle Royale and the Confidential Contract must be completed in Reload.

The Simpsons John Wick edit style will only be available during Chapter 7 Season 3, which ends in August. Once the quests expire, there may no longer be a way to unlock the rare cosmetic, so make sure you complete all four Contracts before the season ends.