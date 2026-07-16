All New Fortnite Skins Leaked in July 16 Update Datamine

Over 11 new Fortnite Skins have been leaked by dataminers following the Fortnite July 16 update. From the new DC Summer Skins to David Beckham and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey crossover, here are every new cosmetic discovered in the Fortnite v41.20 datamine.

Every New Fortnite Skin Leaked in the v41.20 Datamine

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v41.20 update is now live, and dataminers have already uncovered a wave of new cosmetics coming soon to the battle royale. Some of the new skins we’ve already known about include the Hot Bat Summer featuring Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn in swimsuits.

Videos by VICE

However, dataminers have also uncovered 11 brand-new Fortnite Skins that were added to the game’s files, including five original cosmetics and a crossover with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Here is a list of every new cosmetic that has been added to Fortnite in the July 16 update:

Chlorophyll Ivy (Summer Poison Ivy Skin)

(Summer Poison Ivy Skin) High Tide Harley (Summer Harley Quinn Skin)

(Summer Harley Quinn Skin) Coastal Catwoman (DC Summer Skin)

(DC Summer Skin) Beach Bod Batman (DC Summer Skin)

(DC Summer Skin) Odysseus (Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Skin)

(Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Skin) Obsidian King (Original Skin)

(Original Skin) Kickoff Yeddy (Original Skin)

(Original Skin) Metalhead Meow Skulls (Original Skin)

(Original Skin) Ivory Queen ( Original Skin)

Original Skin) Galaxon (Original Skin)

(Original Skin) David Beckham (Icon Skin)

More importantly, the datamine also gives us our first look at how the new Fortnite Skins will appear in-game. For your convenience, we’ve put together a gallery below with HD images of the new cosmetics so you can get an up-close look at them.

Chlorophyll Ivy

Screenshot: Epic Games

High Tide Harley

Screenshot: Epic Games

Coastal Catwoman

Screenshot: Epic Games

Beach Bod Batman

Screenshot: Epic Games

Odysseus

Screenshot: Epic Games

Obsidian King

Screenshot: Epic Games

Kickoff Yeddy

Screenshot: Epic Games

Metalhead Meow Skulls

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ivory Queen

Screenshot: Epic Games

Galaxon

Screenshot: Epic Games

David Beckham

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ice Spice SpongeBob Fortnite Skin Leaked

Finally, dataminers have confirmed that Ice Spice is also getting a new cosmetic in the battle royale. Specifically, Ice Spice is reportedly getting a SpongeBob-themed Fortnite skin. The collab will also reportedly feature a “Big Guy” emote from 2025’s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants./

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

We don’t currently have any images of the cosmetic. However, trusted dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR were able to find the files in the latest July 16 update. While Epic Games has yet to officially announce the leaked cosmetics, many of the skins discovered in the Fortnite v41.20 update will likely be revealed over the coming weeks.

As always with datamines, plans can change before release, although HYPEX and ShiinaBR have an excellent track record when it comes to Fortnite leaks.