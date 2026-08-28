When Is Sora Coming to Fortnite? Kingdom Hearts Collab Release Date Explained

It’s been over a week since Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launched, and the Sora skin is still missing in action. However, a new datamine leak might have revealed when the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts collaboration will finally be released.

When Is Sora Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not announced an official release date for the Sora Fortnite skin. However, a new leak from dataminers suggests the Kingdom Hearts collaboration could arrive during the v42.10 update on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

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The rumored release window comes from dataminer SamLeakss, who wrote on X: “Kingdom Hearts Car Cosmetics appear to be marked as cross-game. This means the collab should drop next update if there’s no last minute delays.”

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

While SamLeakss didn’t specifically mention September 3, the next major Fortnite update, v42.10, is currently expected to launch on that date. However, this is still speculation. Epic Games could ultimately save the Kingdom Hearts crossover for a later update during Chapter 7 Season 4.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Even if the Sora skin is added in the v42.10 update, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be released on September 3. New outfits and cosmetics are often added to the game’s files during major updates, but Epic Games also frequently spreads out their Item Shop release dates over the following weeks.

This means Sora could technically be added to the game with the next update but not become available in the Fortnite Item Shop until a week or two later. The Kingdom Hearts collaboration is also expected to include cross-game Rocket League vehicle cosmetics. So it remains unclear whether those items and the Sora outfit will all be released at the same time.

Epic Games Teases Sora in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Chapter 7 Season 4 first launched, Epic Games confirmed that more crossover items and outfits would be released later in the season. The developer also directly teased the Kingdom Key from Kingdom Hearts, which could potentially appear as a new Mythic weapon on the Battle Royale map.

“We’ll be adding items and outfits later in the season, including: the Kingdom Key from Kingdom Hearts.” Although Epic didn’t mention Sora by name, the appearance of the Kingdom Key and Sora in the season’s promotional material strongly suggests the beloved Kingdom Hearts protagonist is still coming to Fortnite.

For now, September 3 is the earliest rumored release date for the Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts collaboration. However, players may have to wait until after the v42.10 update launches before we know exactly when Sora will arrive in the Item Shop.