Fortnite Sora Skin Revealed – Kingdom Hearts Release Window Confirmed

The Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Sora skin has officially been revealed by Epic Games. The battle royale publisher also confirmed that the highly anticipated Fortnite Kingdom Hearts crossover will launch later this week.

Fortnite Sora Skin Revealed – First Look

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has officially revealed the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Sora skin in a new teaser trailer. The clip shows the iconic Square Enix hero picking up a Keyblade pickaxe. However, instead of the Mickey Mouse charm normally found at the bottom of the weapon, it has fittingly been replaced with a Loot Llama.

Videos by VICE

On its official social media accounts, Epic Games also confirmed that the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab will be released “later this week.” This means players will finally be able to get their hands on the Sora cosmetic sometime between September 14 and September 20.

It’s officially happening 🗝️ Sora is coming to Fortnite this week! pic.twitter.com/58Cx7Le6dW — Fortnite (@Fortnite) September 13, 2026

More importantly, we also got our first look at what the Fortnite Sora skin actually looks like in-game. For your convenience, we have posted an HD image below that gives you a preview of the upcoming Kingdom Hearts cosmetic:

Fortnite Sora Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

As of the time of writing, Epic Games has confirmed that the Sora Fortnite skin release date will launch this week. While we don’t have an exact date, the publisher has only confirmed that the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab is coming “later” this week which means the new cosmetic could arrive anytime between September 14 and September 20.

Interestingly, the major Chapter 7 Season 4 v42.20 update is scheduled to launch on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Previous rumors claimed that the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite crossover would be released following the game’s next major patch. With Epic Games now stating that Sora is coming later this week, a September 17 release would certainly line up with those earlier reports.

However, this remains speculation until Epic Games announces the exact release date. Regardless, the wait is almost over, as the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab will finally arrive in the battle royale within the next few days. It’s hard to believe that the crossover originally leaked all the way back in February.

Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Collab Will Feature Kairi, Roxas, and Riku

Screenshot: Epic Games, Square Enix

Following the Fortnite Sora cosmetic reveal, Epic Game also teased that four Kingdom Hearts characters will be getting their own skins in the battle royale as well. According to the teasers, here are the Kingdom Hearts skins that will be featured in the crossover:

Sora

Roxas

Riku

Kairi

At the time of writing, it’s not currently known if the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite skins will feature Edit Styles. However, the fact that the Chapter 7 Season 4 crossover is now featuring three additional characters to Sora, is proof that the collab is bigger than many initially expected.