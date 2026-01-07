Fortnite South Park Skins Leaked – Release Date, Prices, and All Cosmetics Revealed

All Fortnite South Park skins have been leaked early online, including cosmetic items. Here is which characters will be coming to the Epic Games battle royale as well as the Fortnite x South Park collab release times.

All Fortnite South Park Skins & Prices Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

A trailer for the upcoming Fortnite South Park collab has reportedly been leaked early online. According to dataminers, the clip has revealed all of the skins that will be added in the Chapter 7 Season 1 crossover. The leaked video also confirmed that the collaboration will be called Fortnite South Park Born in Chaos.

However, more importantly, all Fortnite South Park skins have now been leaked, and we now have our first look at their in-game models. Based on the trailer, the crossover will specifically feature five characters from the show’s main cast when the event launches on January 9.

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here is a list of all Fortnite x South Park skins coming to the game and their potential pricing:

Full Fortnite x South Park Skin List & Prices

Stan (Mech Skin) – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Kyle (Mech Skin) – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Kenny (Mech Skin) – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Cartman (Mech Skin) – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Butters (Professor Chaos) – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Towelie (Sidekick) – 1,200 V-Bucks

– 1,200 V-Bucks South Park Bundle – 3, 200 to 3, 800 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games X @ShiinaBR

The Fortnite South Park collab release date is Friday, January 9, 2026. Epic Games confirmed the event’s launch with a teaser image of Butters playing the battle royale. Interestingly, their social media post also wrote, “Chaos, loading…,” which seems to line up with the leaked trailer calling the event Born in Chaos.

The new South Park skins are likely to go live during the Item Shop’s daily reset at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. However, below we’ll post a table that shows when the crossover will go live in each region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

South Park Collab Release Time by Region

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM January 9 North America (ET) 7:00 PM January 9 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM January 10 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM January 10 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM January 10 Brazil (BRT) 1:00 AM January 10 Australia (AEST) 10:00 AM January 10



Fortnite x South Park Event Details

Screenshot: Epic Games

As was rumored back in December, the new trailer confirms that the South Park skins will feature characters in mechs. Which is a bit of a bummer. But then again, their short character models would make it difficult.

However, today’s leak also confirmed that Eric Cartman’s mech will be based on his Awesom-O robot, which was featured in Season 8, Episode 5. The crossover also features a bunch of extra South Park Easter Eggs that fans will love.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Stick of Truth Mythic Item (Rumored to allow players to alter the Storm)

(Rumored to allow players to alter the Storm) Cheesy Poofs Consumable (Will replenish health & Give Speed Boost)

(Will replenish health & Give Speed Boost) Wonkeeland POI will be changed to Cartmanland

will be changed to Cartmanland All 5 South Park Skins Will be Sold in The Fortnite Shop

Will be Sold in The Fortnite Shop A ‘Born in Chaos’ Mini-Pass will be available for Free

will be available for Free New Items, Quintuplet Team Playlist added.

Screenshot: Epic Games X @HypeX

The Fortnite South Park collab will launch on January 9, and will end on Thursday, February 5, 2026. That means players will have roughly around a month to enjoy the limited-time crossover event.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if the Chapter 7 Season 1 collaboration will be similar to the Simpsons Fortnite season which had new items and characters added each week. For now though, players can spend their V-Bucks getting Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman and Butters in the Battle Royale. Personally, I am absolutely stoked for the Towelie sidekick.