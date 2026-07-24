Fortnite Sprite Dust Costs Reduced: All New Resummon Prices

Epic Games has significantly reduced Fortnite Sprite Dust costs, making it much cheaper for players to resummon their lost Sprites. Regular resummon prices have dropped by 10%, while some Mythic Sprite variants now cost 33% less.

Epic Games Reduces Sprite Dust cost to resummon Sprites in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has just announced that they have permanently reduced the cost players will have to pay to resummon Fortnite sprites. The battle royale publisher made the surprising announcement in a post on X: “We’ve decreased the Sprite Dust cost to resummon Sprites – especially for variants – so you can more easily run it back if one is lost!”

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Interestingly, Fortnite Sprite variants have been reduced the most. For example, Mythic variants such as the ultra rare Galaxy Zero Point now cost 10,000 Sprite Dust to resummon, which is a 33% cut. Unfortunately, Epic Games didn’t list the new summon prices. However, we’ve jumped into Fortnite, lost our Sprites, and tested the new costs ourselves!

For your convenience, here are the new Fortnite Sprite Dust resummon costs following the July 24 update:

All New Fortnite Sprite Dust Costs

Screenshot: Epic Games

New Regular Sprite Resummon Costs

Sprite Rarity Old Cost New Cost Reduction Rare 100 Sprite Dust 100 Sprite Dust No change Epic 3,000 Sprite Dust 2,700 Sprite Dust 10% Legendary 5,000 Sprite Dust 4,500 Sprite Dust 10% Mythic 7,500 Sprite Dust 6,750 Sprite Dust 10%

New Sprite Variant Resummon Costs

Sprite Rarity Old Variant Cost New Variant Cost Reduction Rare Variant 4,000 Sprite Dust 2,700 Sprite Dust 32.5% Epic Variant 6,000 Sprite Dust 4,000 Sprite Dust 33.3% Legendary Variant 10,000 Sprite Dust 6,750 Sprite Dust 32.5% Mythic Variant 15,000 Sprite Dust 10,000 Sprite Dust 33.3%

These new prices are a pretty big deal, as Sprite Dust resummon costs have been one of the biggest complaints from players throughout Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. Most users won’t even bother bringing their Sprites into a game because they cost too much to resummon if they lose them. It’s also huge for traders, as players will now be able to resummon rare Fortnite Sprites without breaking the bank.

The new Fortnite Sprite Dust costs are now live, with Epic Games pushing the changes without a downloadable patch. The timing couldn’t be better either, as players will be able to resummon their rare variants for much less ahead of the Shinier Hours Power Hour event on July 25.