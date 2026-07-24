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Fortnite Sprite Dust Costs Reduced: All New Resummon Prices

Epic Games has reduced Fortnite Sprite Dust costs. Here are all the new resummon prices for regular Sprites and rare variants.

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Epic Games has significantly reduced Fortnite Sprite Dust costs, making it much cheaper for players to resummon their lost Sprites. Regular resummon prices have dropped by 10%, while some Mythic Sprite variants now cost 33% less.

Epic Games Reduces Sprite Dust cost to resummon Sprites in Fortnite

Fortnite Sprite Dust Slashed
Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has just announced that they have permanently reduced the cost players will have to pay to resummon Fortnite sprites. The battle royale publisher made the surprising announcement in a post on X: “We’ve decreased the Sprite Dust cost to resummon Sprites – especially for variants – so you can more easily run it back if one is lost!”

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Interestingly, Fortnite Sprite variants have been reduced the most. For example, Mythic variants such as the ultra rare Galaxy Zero Point now cost 10,000 Sprite Dust to resummon, which is a 33% cut. Unfortunately, Epic Games didn’t list the new summon prices. However, we’ve jumped into Fortnite, lost our Sprites, and tested the new costs ourselves!

For your convenience, here are the new Fortnite Sprite Dust resummon costs following the July 24 update:

All New Fortnite Sprite Dust Costs

All New Fortnite Sprite Dust Costs
Screenshot: Epic Games

New Regular Sprite Resummon Costs

Sprite RarityOld CostNew CostReduction
Rare100 Sprite Dust100 Sprite DustNo change
Epic3,000 Sprite Dust2,700 Sprite Dust10%
Legendary5,000 Sprite Dust4,500 Sprite Dust10%
Mythic7,500 Sprite Dust6,750 Sprite Dust10%

New Sprite Variant Resummon Costs

Sprite RarityOld Variant CostNew Variant CostReduction
Rare Variant4,000 Sprite Dust2,700 Sprite Dust32.5%
Epic Variant6,000 Sprite Dust4,000 Sprite Dust33.3%
Legendary Variant10,000 Sprite Dust6,750 Sprite Dust32.5%
Mythic Variant15,000 Sprite Dust10,000 Sprite Dust33.3%

These new prices are a pretty big deal, as Sprite Dust resummon costs have been one of the biggest complaints from players throughout Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. Most users won’t even bother bringing their Sprites into a game because they cost too much to resummon if they lose them. It’s also huge for traders, as players will now be able to resummon rare Fortnite Sprites without breaking the bank.

The new Fortnite Sprite Dust costs are now live, with Epic Games pushing the changes without a downloadable patch. The timing couldn’t be better either, as players will be able to resummon their rare variants for much less ahead of the Shinier Hours Power Hour event on July 25.

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