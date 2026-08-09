How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite? Complete Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprite List

How many Sprites are in Fortnite? With the August 6 update, the Chapter 7 Season 3 Fortnite Sprite list is officially complete. Here is the total number of Sprites available in the battle royale, along with every base Sprite and variant you can collect.
How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite Right Now?
There are a total of 117 Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners. Following the release of eight Gem Sprites on August 6, no additional variants are expected to arrive in the battle royale this season which ends on August 19.
Videos by VICE
However, Epic Games has confirmed that Sprites will return in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override. Every Sprite collected during the current season will carry over to the new Fortnite Sprite Garden feature, where players can view their entire collection.
For your convenience, here is the complete Fortnite Sprite list for Chapter 7 Season 3.
All Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3
There are a total of 25 Base Sprites in Fortnite that range from, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic levels of rarity. Then there are 92 Sprite Variants, including Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, Gem, Holofoil, Cube, and Quack.
Base Sprites
|Sprite
|Rarity
|Water Sprite
|Rare
|Earth Sprite
|Rare
|Fire Sprite
|Rare
|Fishy Sprite
|Rare
|Air Sprite
|Rare
|Duck Sprite
|Epic
|Ghost Sprite
|Epic
|Demon Sprite
|Epic
|King Sprite
|Epic
|Striker Sprite
|Epic
|Aura Sprite
|Legendary
|Dream Sprite
|Legendary
|Punk Sprite
|Legendary
|Boss Sprite
|Legendary
|Seven Sprite
|Legendary
|Llama Sprite
|Legendary
|Peely Sprite
|Legendary
|John Wick Sprite
|Mythic
|Batman Sprite
|Mythic
|Vini Jr. Sprite
|Mythic
|Burnt Peanut Sprite
|Mythic
|Zero Point Sprite
|Mythic
|Grim Sprite
|Mythic
|Ironmouse Sprite
|Mythic
|Pollo Sprite
|Mythic
Gold Sprites
|Sprite
|Gold Batman Sprite
|Gold Water Sprite
|Gold Earth Sprite
|Gold Fire Sprite
|Gold Duck Sprite
|Gold Ghost Sprite
|Gold Dream Sprite
|Gold Demon Sprite
|Gold Punk Sprite
|Gold King Sprite
|Gold Zero Point Sprite
|Gold Fishy Sprite
|Gold Striker Sprite
|Gold Aura Sprite
|Gold Boss Sprite
|Gold Grim Sprite
|Gold Air Sprite
|Gold Seven Sprite
|Gold Llama Sprite
|Gold Peely Sprite
Gummy Sprites
|Sprite
|Gummy Batman Sprite
|Gummy Water Sprite
|Gummy Earth Sprite
|Gummy Fire Sprite
|Gummy Duck Sprite
|Gummy Ghost Sprite
|Gummy Dream Sprite
|Gummy Demon Sprite
|Gummy Punk Sprite
|Gummy King Sprite
|Gummy Zero Point Sprite
|Gummy Fishy Sprite
|Gummy Striker Sprite
|Gummy Aura Sprite
|Gummy Boss Sprite
|Gummy Grim Sprite
|Gummy Air Sprite
|Gummy Seven Sprite
|Gummy Llama Sprite
|Gummy Peely Sprite
Galaxy Sprites
|Sprite
|Galaxy Batman Sprite
|Galaxy Water Sprite
|Galaxy Earth Sprite
|Galaxy Fire Sprite
|Galaxy Duck Sprite
|Galaxy Ghost Sprite
|Galaxy Dream Sprite
|Galaxy Demon Sprite
|Galaxy Punk Sprite
|Galaxy King Sprite
|Galaxy Zero Point Sprite
|Galaxy Fishy Sprite
|Galaxy Striker Sprite
|Galaxy Aura Sprite
|Galaxy Boss Sprite
|Galaxy Grim Sprite
|Galaxy Air Sprite
|Galaxy Seven Sprite
|Galaxy Llama Sprite
|Galaxy Peely Sprite
Gem Sprites
|Sprite
|Gem Water Sprite
|Gem Earth Sprite
|Gem Duck Sprite
|Gem Demon Sprite
|Gem Zero Point Sprite
|Gem Aura Sprite
|Gem Grim Sprite
|Gem Llama Sprite
Holofoil Sprites
|Sprite
|Holofoil Batman Sprite
|Holofoil Water Sprite
|Holofoil Fire Sprite
|Holofoil Ghost Sprite
|Holofoil King Sprite
|Holofoil Zero Point Sprite
|Holofoil Striker Sprite
|Holofoil Grim Sprite
|Holofoil Air Sprite
|Holofoil Seven Sprite
|Holofoil Peely Sprite
Cube Sprites
|Sprite
|Cube Batman Sprite
|Cube Earth Sprite
|Cube Fire Sprite
|Cube Dream Sprite
|Cube Punk Sprite
|Cube Zero Point Sprite
|Cube Fishy Sprite
|Cube Boss Sprite
|Cube Grim Sprite
Quack Sprites
|Sprite
|Quack Water Sprite
|Quack Earth Sprite
|Quack Fire Sprite
|Quack Zero Point Sprite
What Is the Rarest Sprite in Fortnite? Top 10 based on players
At the time of writing, the rarest Sprite in Fortnite is the Gem Zero Point Sprite, with only an estimated 0.000001% of players owning it. Since its release on August 6, it has quickly become the most coveted Sprite in the entire game.
Here are the top 10 rarest Fortnite Sprites based on the estimated percentage of players who have unlocked them:
- Gem Zero Point Sprite
- Gummy Zero Point Sprite
- Gold Zero Point Sprite
- Gem Grim Sprite
- Cube Grim Sprite
- Zero Point Sprite
- Holofoil Batman Sprite
- Holofoil Seven Sprite
- Holofoil Striker Sprite
- Holofoil King Sprite
To be clear, some Sprites that do not appear in the top 10 technically have lower drop rates. For example, a Gummy Grim Sprite may be harder to find than a Holofoil King Sprite. However, this ranking is based on the estimated percentage of players who have actually unlocked each one.
When looking strictly at drop rates, the Gem Zero Point and Galaxy Zero Point Sprites remain the rarest. The Cube Grim and Gem Grim Sprites are the next hardest variants to find.