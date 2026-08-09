How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite? Complete Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprite List

How many Sprites are in Fortnite? With the August 6 update, the Chapter 7 Season 3 Fortnite Sprite list is officially complete. Here is the total number of Sprites available in the battle royale, along with every base Sprite and variant you can collect.

How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite Right Now?

Screenshot: Epic Games, Fortnite Underground

There are a total of 117 Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners. Following the release of eight Gem Sprites on August 6, no additional variants are expected to arrive in the battle royale this season which ends on August 19.

Videos by VICE

However, Epic Games has confirmed that Sprites will return in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override. Every Sprite collected during the current season will carry over to the new Fortnite Sprite Garden feature, where players can view their entire collection.

For your convenience, here is the complete Fortnite Sprite list for Chapter 7 Season 3.

All Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3

There are a total of 25 Base Sprites in Fortnite that range from, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic levels of rarity. Then there are 92 Sprite Variants, including Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, Gem, Holofoil, Cube, and Quack.

Base Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Rarity Water Sprite Rare Earth Sprite Rare Fire Sprite Rare Fishy Sprite Rare Air Sprite Rare Duck Sprite Epic Ghost Sprite Epic Demon Sprite Epic King Sprite Epic Striker Sprite Epic Aura Sprite Legendary Dream Sprite Legendary Punk Sprite Legendary Boss Sprite Legendary Seven Sprite Legendary Llama Sprite Legendary Peely Sprite Legendary John Wick Sprite Mythic Batman Sprite Mythic Vini Jr. Sprite Mythic Burnt Peanut Sprite Mythic Zero Point Sprite Mythic Grim Sprite Mythic Ironmouse Sprite Mythic Pollo Sprite Mythic

Gold Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Gold Batman Sprite Gold Water Sprite Gold Earth Sprite Gold Fire Sprite Gold Duck Sprite Gold Ghost Sprite Gold Dream Sprite Gold Demon Sprite Gold Punk Sprite Gold King Sprite Gold Zero Point Sprite Gold Fishy Sprite Gold Striker Sprite Gold Aura Sprite Gold Boss Sprite Gold Grim Sprite Gold Air Sprite Gold Seven Sprite Gold Llama Sprite Gold Peely Sprite

Gummy Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Gummy Batman Sprite Gummy Water Sprite Gummy Earth Sprite Gummy Fire Sprite Gummy Duck Sprite Gummy Ghost Sprite Gummy Dream Sprite Gummy Demon Sprite Gummy Punk Sprite Gummy King Sprite Gummy Zero Point Sprite Gummy Fishy Sprite Gummy Striker Sprite Gummy Aura Sprite Gummy Boss Sprite Gummy Grim Sprite Gummy Air Sprite Gummy Seven Sprite Gummy Llama Sprite Gummy Peely Sprite

Galaxy Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Galaxy Batman Sprite Galaxy Water Sprite Galaxy Earth Sprite Galaxy Fire Sprite Galaxy Duck Sprite Galaxy Ghost Sprite Galaxy Dream Sprite Galaxy Demon Sprite Galaxy Punk Sprite Galaxy King Sprite Galaxy Zero Point Sprite Galaxy Fishy Sprite Galaxy Striker Sprite Galaxy Aura Sprite Galaxy Boss Sprite Galaxy Grim Sprite Galaxy Air Sprite Galaxy Seven Sprite Galaxy Llama Sprite Galaxy Peely Sprite

Gem Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Gem Water Sprite Gem Earth Sprite Gem Duck Sprite Gem Demon Sprite Gem Zero Point Sprite Gem Aura Sprite Gem Grim Sprite Gem Llama Sprite

Holofoil Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Holofoil Batman Sprite Holofoil Water Sprite Holofoil Fire Sprite Holofoil Ghost Sprite Holofoil King Sprite Holofoil Zero Point Sprite Holofoil Striker Sprite Holofoil Grim Sprite Holofoil Air Sprite Holofoil Seven Sprite Holofoil Peely Sprite

Cube Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Cube Batman Sprite Cube Earth Sprite Cube Fire Sprite Cube Dream Sprite Cube Punk Sprite Cube Zero Point Sprite Cube Fishy Sprite Cube Boss Sprite Cube Grim Sprite

Quack Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Quack Water Sprite Quack Earth Sprite Quack Fire Sprite Quack Zero Point Sprite

What Is the Rarest Sprite in Fortnite? Top 10 based on players

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, the rarest Sprite in Fortnite is the Gem Zero Point Sprite, with only an estimated 0.000001% of players owning it. Since its release on August 6, it has quickly become the most coveted Sprite in the entire game.

Here are the top 10 rarest Fortnite Sprites based on the estimated percentage of players who have unlocked them:

Gem Zero Point Sprite Gummy Zero Point Sprite Gold Zero Point Sprite Gem Grim Sprite Cube Grim Sprite Zero Point Sprite Holofoil Batman Sprite Holofoil Seven Sprite Holofoil Striker Sprite Holofoil King Sprite

To be clear, some Sprites that do not appear in the top 10 technically have lower drop rates. For example, a Gummy Grim Sprite may be harder to find than a Holofoil King Sprite. However, this ranking is based on the estimated percentage of players who have actually unlocked each one.

When looking strictly at drop rates, the Gem Zero Point and Galaxy Zero Point Sprites remain the rarest. The Cube Grim and Gem Grim Sprites are the next hardest variants to find.