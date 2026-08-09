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How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite? Complete Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprite List

Here is the complete and final Fortnite Sprite list for Chapter 7 Season 3, including every collectible variant and rarity.

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How many Sprites are in Fortnite? With the August 6 update, the Chapter 7 Season 3 Fortnite Sprite list is officially complete. Here is the total number of Sprites available in the battle royale, along with every base Sprite and variant you can collect.

How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite Right Now?

All Fortnite Sprites Complete List
Screenshot: Epic Games, Fortnite Underground

There are a total of 117 Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners. Following the release of eight Gem Sprites on August 6, no additional variants are expected to arrive in the battle royale this season which ends on August 19.

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However, Epic Games has confirmed that Sprites will return in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override. Every Sprite collected during the current season will carry over to the new Fortnite Sprite Garden feature, where players can view their entire collection.

For your convenience, here is the complete Fortnite Sprite list for Chapter 7 Season 3.

All Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3

There are a total of 25 Base Sprites in Fortnite that range from, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic levels of rarity. Then there are 92 Sprite Variants, including Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, Gem, Holofoil, Cube, and Quack.

Base Sprites

Fortnite Base Sprites List
Screenshot: Epic Games
SpriteRarity
Water SpriteRare
Earth SpriteRare
Fire SpriteRare
Fishy SpriteRare
Air SpriteRare
Duck SpriteEpic
Ghost SpriteEpic
Demon SpriteEpic
King SpriteEpic
Striker SpriteEpic
Aura SpriteLegendary
Dream SpriteLegendary
Punk SpriteLegendary
Boss SpriteLegendary
Seven SpriteLegendary
Llama SpriteLegendary
Peely SpriteLegendary
John Wick SpriteMythic
Batman SpriteMythic
Vini Jr. SpriteMythic
Burnt Peanut SpriteMythic
Zero Point SpriteMythic
Grim SpriteMythic
Ironmouse SpriteMythic
Pollo SpriteMythic

Gold Sprites

Fortnite Gold Sprites List
Screenshot: Epic Games
Sprite
Gold Batman Sprite
Gold Water Sprite
Gold Earth Sprite
Gold Fire Sprite
Gold Duck Sprite
Gold Ghost Sprite
Gold Dream Sprite
Gold Demon Sprite
Gold Punk Sprite
Gold King Sprite
Gold Zero Point Sprite
Gold Fishy Sprite
Gold Striker Sprite
Gold Aura Sprite
Gold Boss Sprite
Gold Grim Sprite
Gold Air Sprite
Gold Seven Sprite
Gold Llama Sprite
Gold Peely Sprite

Gummy Sprites

Fortnite Gummy Sprites List
Screenshot: Epic Games
Sprite
Gummy Batman Sprite
Gummy Water Sprite
Gummy Earth Sprite
Gummy Fire Sprite
Gummy Duck Sprite
Gummy Ghost Sprite
Gummy Dream Sprite
Gummy Demon Sprite
Gummy Punk Sprite
Gummy King Sprite
Gummy Zero Point Sprite
Gummy Fishy Sprite
Gummy Striker Sprite
Gummy Aura Sprite
Gummy Boss Sprite
Gummy Grim Sprite
Gummy Air Sprite
Gummy Seven Sprite
Gummy Llama Sprite
Gummy Peely Sprite

Galaxy Sprites

Fortnite Galaxy Sprites List
Screenshot: Epic Games
Sprite
Galaxy Batman Sprite
Galaxy Water Sprite
Galaxy Earth Sprite
Galaxy Fire Sprite
Galaxy Duck Sprite
Galaxy Ghost Sprite
Galaxy Dream Sprite
Galaxy Demon Sprite
Galaxy Punk Sprite
Galaxy King Sprite
Galaxy Zero Point Sprite
Galaxy Fishy Sprite
Galaxy Striker Sprite
Galaxy Aura Sprite
Galaxy Boss Sprite
Galaxy Grim Sprite
Galaxy Air Sprite
Galaxy Seven Sprite
Galaxy Llama Sprite
Galaxy Peely Sprite

Gem Sprites

Fortnite Gem Sprites List
Screenshot: Epic Games
Sprite
Gem Water Sprite
Gem Earth Sprite
Gem Duck Sprite
Gem Demon Sprite
Gem Zero Point Sprite
Gem Aura Sprite
Gem Grim Sprite
Gem Llama Sprite

Holofoil Sprites

Fortnite Holofoil Sprites List
Screenshot: Epic Games
Sprite
Holofoil Batman Sprite
Holofoil Water Sprite
Holofoil Fire Sprite
Holofoil Ghost Sprite
Holofoil King Sprite
Holofoil Zero Point Sprite
Holofoil Striker Sprite
Holofoil Grim Sprite
Holofoil Air Sprite
Holofoil Seven Sprite
Holofoil Peely Sprite

Cube Sprites

Fortnite Cube Sprites List
Screenshot: Epic Games
Sprite
Cube Batman Sprite
Cube Earth Sprite
Cube Fire Sprite
Cube Dream Sprite
Cube Punk Sprite
Cube Zero Point Sprite
Cube Fishy Sprite
Cube Boss Sprite
Cube Grim Sprite

Quack Sprites

Fortnite Quack Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games
Sprite
Quack Water Sprite
Quack Earth Sprite
Quack Fire Sprite
Quack Zero Point Sprite

What Is the Rarest Sprite in Fortnite? Top 10 based on players

Rarest Sprite in Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, the rarest Sprite in Fortnite is the Gem Zero Point Sprite, with only an estimated 0.000001% of players owning it. Since its release on August 6, it has quickly become the most coveted Sprite in the entire game.

Here are the top 10 rarest Fortnite Sprites based on the estimated percentage of players who have unlocked them:

  1. Gem Zero Point Sprite
  2. Gummy Zero Point Sprite
  3. Gold Zero Point Sprite
  4. Gem Grim Sprite
  5. Cube Grim Sprite
  6. Zero Point Sprite
  7. Holofoil Batman Sprite
  8. Holofoil Seven Sprite
  9. Holofoil Striker Sprite
  10. Holofoil King Sprite

To be clear, some Sprites that do not appear in the top 10 technically have lower drop rates. For example, a Gummy Grim Sprite may be harder to find than a Holofoil King Sprite. However, this ranking is based on the estimated percentage of players who have actually unlocked each one.

When looking strictly at drop rates, the Gem Zero Point and Galaxy Zero Point Sprites remain the rarest. The Cube Grim and Gem Grim Sprites are the next hardest variants to find.

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