How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite? Complete Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite List

How many Sprites are in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4? With the Fortnitemares 2026 update now live throughout October, the Fortnite Override Sprite list is almost complete. Here is the total number of new Fortnite Sprites in the battle royale, along with every variant in the current seasons collection.
How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4?
There are currently 145 Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override. This total includes the upcoming Trick or Treat Sprite variant, which is rumored to be released on Thursday, October 8, 2026.
Videos by VICE
In total, the Fortnite Override Sprite list features 25 Base Sprites and 120 variants across five collections: Gold, Cheat Master, Loot Hacker, Bounty Hunter, and Trick or Treat. Here is how Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s Sprites are divided:
|Sprite Collection
|Number of Sprites
|Base Sprites
|25
|Gold Sprites
|24
|Cheat Master Sprites
|24
|Loot Hacker Sprites
|24
|Bounty Hunter Sprites
|24
|Trick or Treat Sprites
|24
|Total Sprites
|145
All Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4
For your convenience, we have created a complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list below, that organizes each character by its base form or variant collection:
Base Sprites
- Jonesy Sprite
- Adventure Sprite
- Bush Sprite
- Sonic Sprite
- Tails Sprite
- Shadow Sprite
- 8-Bit Sprite
- Jackrabbit Sprite
- Crown Sprite
- Killswitch Sprite
- Klombo Sprite
- Mega Man Sprite
- Overshield Sprite
- X-Ray Sprite
- Onigiri Sprite
- Storm Scout Sprite
- Blinky Sprite
- Birthday Sprite
- Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Pond Sprite
- Morgana Sprite
- Spooky Dash Sprite
- Vampire Sprite
- The Deer Sprite
- Dumpster Dive Sprite
Gold Sprites
- Gold Jonesy Sprite
- Gold Adventure Sprite
- Gold Bush Sprite
- Gold Sonic Sprite
- Gold Tails Sprite
- Gold Shadow Sprite
- Gold 8-Bit Sprite
- Gold Jackrabbit Sprite
- Gold Crown Sprite
- Gold Killswitch Sprite
- Gold Klombo Sprite
- Gold Overshield Sprite
- Gold X-Ray Sprite
- Gold Onigiri Sprite
- Gold Storm Scout Sprite
- Gold Blinky Sprite
- Gold Birthday Sprite
- Gold Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Gold Pond Sprite
- Gold Morgana Sprite
- Gold Spooky Dash Sprite
- Gold Vampire Sprite
- Gold The Deer Sprite
- Gold Dumpster Dive Sprite
Cheat Master Sprites
- Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite
- Cheat Master Adventure Sprite
- Cheat Master Bush Sprite
- Cheat Master Sonic Sprite
- Cheat Master Tails Sprite
- Cheat Master Shadow Sprite
- Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite
- Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite
- Cheat Master Crown Sprite
- Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite
- Cheat Master Klombo Sprite
- Cheat Master Overshield Sprite
- Cheat Master X-Ray Sprite
- Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite
- Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite
- Cheat Master Blinky Sprite
- Cheat Master Birthday Sprite
- Cheat Master Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Cheat Master Pond Sprite
- Cheat Master Morgana Sprite
- Cheat Master Spooky Dash Sprite
- Cheat Master Vampire Sprite
- Cheat Master The Deer Sprite
- Cheat Master Dumpster Dive Sprite
Loot Hacker Sprites
- Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite
- Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite
- Loot Hacker Bushranger Sprite
- Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite
- Loot Hacker Tails Sprite
- Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite
- Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite
- Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite
- Loot Hacker Crown Sprite
- Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite
- Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite
- Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite
- Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite
- Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite
- Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite
- Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite
- Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite
- Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Loot Hacker Pond Sprite
- Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite
- Loot Hacker Spooky Dash Sprite
- Loot Hacker Vampire Sprite
- Loot Hacker The Deer Sprite
- Loot Hacker Dumpster Dive Sprite
Bounty Hunter Sprites
- Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite
- Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite
- Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Body Slam Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite
- Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite
Trick or Treat Sprites
The Trick or Treat collection includes 24 Sprites. Most are still unreleased, although players who have mastered the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite can already unlock Trick or Treat Crown Sprite.
- Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite
- Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite
- Trick or Treat Bushranger Sprite
- Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite
- Trick or Treat Tails Sprite
- Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite
- Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite
- Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite
- Trick or Treat Crown Sprite
- Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite
- Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite
- Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite
- Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite
- Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite
- Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite
- Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite
- Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite
- Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Trick or Treat Pond Sprite
- Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite
- Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite
- Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite
- Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite
- Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite
Honey and Obsession Sprites Release on October 15
The Honey Sprite and Obsession Sprite arrive in Fortnite on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as part of Fortnitemares 2026. Both bring new abilities, with Obsession helping players fill out their Sprite collections.
|Sprite
|Release Date
|Ability
|Honey Sprite
|October 15, 2026
|Sends bees after enemies who damage you.
|Obsession Sprite
|October 15, 2026
|Uses One Wish Willow to help you collect other Sprites.
The Obsession Sprite is specifically a Fortnitemares 2026 crossover with the breakout horror movie Obsession. Players will be able to use the One Wish Willow power to wish for Sprites they are missing. If you’ve been struggling to track down a particular collectible, this could make completing your collection a little easier.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 officially ends on October 31. With over 145 Sprites to hunt, players still have a long way to go to finish their Override collection. There is also still 30 days left in the season, so we could see some surprise Sprite releases as well that bring that total up even higher.