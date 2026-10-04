How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite? Complete Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite List

How many Sprites are in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4? With the Fortnitemares 2026 update now live throughout October, the Fortnite Override Sprite list is almost complete. Here is the total number of new Fortnite Sprites in the battle royale, along with every variant in the current seasons collection.

How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4?

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are currently 145 Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override. This total includes the upcoming , which is rumored to be released on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Videos by VICE

In total, the Fortnite Override Sprite list features 25 Base Sprites and 120 variants across five collections: Gold, Cheat Master, Loot Hacker, Bounty Hunter, and Trick or Treat. Here is how Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s Sprites are divided:

Sprite Collection Number of Sprites Base Sprites 25 Gold Sprites 24 Cheat Master Sprites 24 Loot Hacker Sprites 24 Bounty Hunter Sprites 24 Trick or Treat Sprites 24 Total Sprites 145

All Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4

For your convenience, we have created a complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list below, that organizes each character by its base form or variant collection:

Base Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jonesy Sprite

Adventure Sprite

Bush Sprite

Sonic Sprite

Tails Sprite

Shadow Sprite

8-Bit Sprite

Jackrabbit Sprite

Crown Sprite

Killswitch Sprite

Klombo Sprite

Mega Man Sprite

Overshield Sprite

X-Ray Sprite

Onigiri Sprite

Storm Scout Sprite

Blinky Sprite

Birthday Sprite

Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Pond Sprite

Morgana Sprite

Spooky Dash Sprite

Vampire Sprite

The Deer Sprite

Dumpster Dive Sprite

Gold Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Gold Jonesy Sprite

Gold Adventure Sprite

Gold Bush Sprite

Gold Sonic Sprite

Gold Tails Sprite

Gold Shadow Sprite

Gold 8-Bit Sprite

Gold Jackrabbit Sprite

Gold Crown Sprite

Gold Killswitch Sprite

Gold Klombo Sprite

Gold Overshield Sprite

Gold X-Ray Sprite

Gold Onigiri Sprite

Gold Storm Scout Sprite

Gold Blinky Sprite

Gold Birthday Sprite

Gold Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Gold Pond Sprite

Gold Morgana Sprite

Gold Spooky Dash Sprite

Gold Vampire Sprite

Gold The Deer Sprite

Gold Dumpster Dive Sprite

Cheat Master Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite

Cheat Master Adventure Sprite

Cheat Master Bush Sprite

Cheat Master Sonic Sprite

Cheat Master Tails Sprite

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite

Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite

Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite

Cheat Master Crown Sprite

Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite

Cheat Master Klombo Sprite

Cheat Master Overshield Sprite

Cheat Master X-Ray Sprite

Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite

Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Cheat Master Blinky Sprite

Cheat Master Birthday Sprite

Cheat Master Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Cheat Master Pond Sprite

Cheat Master Morgana Sprite

Cheat Master Spooky Dash Sprite

Cheat Master Vampire Sprite

Cheat Master The Deer Sprite

Cheat Master Dumpster Dive Sprite

Loot Hacker Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite

Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite

Loot Hacker Bushranger Sprite

Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite

Loot Hacker Tails Sprite

Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite

Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite

Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite

Loot Hacker Crown Sprite

Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite

Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite

Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite

Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite

Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite

Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite

Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite

Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite

Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Loot Hacker Pond Sprite

Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite

Loot Hacker Spooky Dash Sprite

Loot Hacker Vampire Sprite

Loot Hacker The Deer Sprite

Loot Hacker Dumpster Dive Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite

Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite

Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite

Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite

Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite

Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite

Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite

Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite

Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite

Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite

Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite

Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite

Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite

Bounty Hunter Body Slam Sprite

Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite

Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite

Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite

Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite

Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite

Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite

Trick or Treat Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Trick or Treat collection includes 24 Sprites. Most are still unreleased, although players who have mastered the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite can already unlock Trick or Treat Crown Sprite.

Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite

Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite

Trick or Treat Bushranger Sprite

Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite

Trick or Treat Tails Sprite

Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite

Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite

Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite

Trick or Treat Crown Sprite

Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite

Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite

Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite

Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite

Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite

Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite

Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite

Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite

Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Trick or Treat Pond Sprite

Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite

Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite

Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

Honey and Obsession Sprites Release on October 15

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Honey Sprite and Obsession Sprite arrive in Fortnite on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as part of Fortnitemares 2026. Both bring new abilities, with Obsession helping players fill out their Sprite collections.

Sprite Release Date Ability Honey Sprite October 15, 2026 Sends bees after enemies who damage you. Obsession Sprite October 15, 2026 Uses One Wish Willow to help you collect other Sprites.

The Obsession Sprite is specifically a Fortnitemares 2026 crossover with the breakout horror movie Obsession. Players will be able to use the One Wish Willow power to wish for Sprites they are missing. If you’ve been struggling to track down a particular collectible, this could make completing your collection a little easier.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 officially ends on October 31. With over 145 Sprites to hunt, players still have a long way to go to finish their Override collection. There is also still 30 days left in the season, so we could see some surprise Sprite releases as well that bring that total up even higher.