New Fortnite Sprite Variants Leaked for Chapter 7 Season 4

New Fortnite Sprite Variants are reportedly being added in Chapter 7 Season 4 following the August 20 update. According to dataminers, Fortnite Override will not only feature new Fortnite Sprites, but players will have even more variants to track down if they want to complete their collection. Sprites have also received a major redesign for the new season.

New Fortnite Sprite Variants Are Coming in Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games recently revealed the 8 new Fortnite Sprites being added in Chapter 7 Season 4. However, up to this point, it wasn’t clear whether Sprite Variants would also be returning. Would we have to hunt down Gummy, Galaxy, and Gem variants in Fortnite Override again? If a new leak is to be believed, there will actually be even more variants to collect next season.

Videos by VICE

This latest update comes from FNBRIntel, who claims that Epic is adding new Fortnite Sprite variants in Chapter 7 Season 4. “Sprites will still have variants in Season 4, including new ones!” Interestingly, this seems to imply that all seven Sprite Variants from Chapter 7 Season 3 will also be returning.

Here is a list of the Fortnite Sprite Variants potentially returning in Chapter 7 Season 4:

Gold

Gummy

Galaxy

Gem

Holofoil

Cube

Quack

New Chapter 7 Season 4 Variants

Of course, the biggest mystery is what the new Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite Variants will actually look like. With Fortnite Override launching on August 20, we fortunately shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Fortnite Sprites Have a New Design in Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Override trailer also appears to confirm that Sprites are getting a new redesign in Chapter 7 Season 4. In the new gameplay footage, the Sprites appear to be cubes that look like backpacks.

For example, there is a scene where Jonesy picks up the Fortnite Sonic Sprite. However, instead of the cute Sprite hovering over the player’s back, it now looks like a blocky backpack that is strapped to you.

The new Fortnite Sprite look might be in reference to Fortnite Override’s gaming legends theme. After all, the season has a Tetris crossover and features many pixel/cube-based gaming aesthetics.

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if all Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4 will have the new cube-look design. However, the 8 new Sprites revealed so far do appear to have this new look. With new Sprites, additional variants, and a complete redesign, it looks like collectors will have plenty to track down when Fortnite Override launches on August 20.