Fortnite Sprites Are Returning in Chapter 7 Season 4 With New Powers

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Sprites will return in Chapter 7 Season 4 Override. The upcoming season will introduce an entire generation of new Fortnite Sprites to collect with different powers and variants. Players will also be able to interact with their Chapter 7 Season 3 collection through a new feature called the Fortnite Sprite Garden.

Are Sprites Staying in Fortnite Next Season?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that Sprites are staying in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 in a really big way. In a new statement posted on X, the publisher revealed that the upcoming Fortnite Override season will feature an entire new collection of Sprites for players to unlock and master.

Videos by VICE

“Next season will introduce a whole new generation of Sprites to collect and master—including new powers and variants,” Epic Games confirmed. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will also include quality-of-life improvements based on player feedback and new ways to discover Sprites both inside and outside of Battle Royale matches.

Although Epic has not revealed the new powers or variants yet, it appears Sprites will once again be one of the Chapter 7 Season 4’s main features. Players may even be able to collect Sprites they missed from Chapter 7 Season 3. “Sprites from past generations may return down the line, offering another shot to add them to your roster and flex their tiny Sprite muscles in Battle Royale again.”

What Is the Fortnite Sprite Garden?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also revealed a new feature called the Fortnite Sprite Garden. Essentially, players will have their own personal island where they can interact with Sprites, visit their friends’ gardens, and display their entire collection. Every Sprite collected during Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will also immediately be added to your Garden.

Here is how Epic Games describes the Fortnite Sprite Garden: “Sprites you’ve collected in Season 3: Runners will be immortalized in the new Sprite Garden – an island getaway where you can play with your Sprites, visit friends’ garden sanctuaries, and showcase your entire collection!”

Do Fortnite Sprites Carry Over to Chapter 7 Season 4?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Your Fortnite Sprites will carry over to Chapter 7 Season 4 through several features. While the new Override season will introduce a different generation of creatures for Battle Royale, all Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites will remain available in the following ways:

Displayed and playable inside the Sprite Garden

Unlocked as styles for the Sprite Mastery Pod Back Bling

Featured as pilots inside the Guardian Outfit

Permanently listed on the Sprite Collection page

However, Epic’s wording suggests that Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites will not initially remain available to use in Battle Royale. The publisher says Sprites from previous generations “may return down the line,” giving players another opportunity to collect and use them in matches.

All New Fortnite Sprites Confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also confirmed that the five winners of its Design-A-Sprite contest will be released throughout Chapter 7 Season 4. However, these community-created Sprites will arrive in mid-season updates instead of being available at the of Fortnite Override.

Here is every new Fortnite Sprite currently confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4:

Sprite Creator Bullet Sprite Enorull Dumpster Dive Sprite StinkyPrincessGoose Honey Sprite Conejito_sam Pond Sprite Pine & Kiri X-Ray Sprite Avila215

These are only the five contest winners, so Override should feature several additional Sprites that have not been revealed yet. Epic Games has also confirmed that the new generation will include original powers and variants.

The Fortnite Sprite Garden release date is expected to be August 20, 2026, when Chapter 7 Season 4 Override goes live. Epic Games has not explicitly confirmed that the Garden will be available on the first day of the season, but its announcement suggests it will be one of the update’s main features.

Fortnite has a total of 117 Sprites available to collect following the August 6 update. Players who have spent Chapter 7 Season 3 completing their collection will thankfully be able to preserve and showcase all of that progress inside the new Sprite Garden.