All New Fortnite Sprites in July 16 Update – Powers & How to Get Them

Epic Games has revealed three new Fortnite Sprites coming to Chapter 7 Season 3 on July 16. The variants each feature new powerful abilities that can help players in combat and exploration. Here is every new Fortnite Sprite being added in the v41.20 update, along with their powers and how to get them.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Three new Fortnite Sprites are being added to the online multiplayer game starting on Thursday, July 16. According to Epic Games, the “New Sprite Day” event will launch alongside the massive Fortnite Summer update, which will feature Batman-themed beach skins and questlines.

Videos by VICE

Speaking of DC, the Batman Sprite that was is one of the Sprites that will be making its debut in the v41.20 update. We’ll also finally be getting the Seven Sprite, which reveals enemy foot trails on the map. Which, yeah, sounds pretty overpowered!

For your convenience, we have created a full list below of all the new Fortnite Sprites being added in the July 16 update:

Every New Fortnite Sprite, Powers & How to Get Them

Air Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Powers

Increases sprinting speed

Increases jump height

Nullifies fall damage

Jump height increases with each Level Up

How to Get

Found in random chests.

Batman Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Powers

Currently unknown.

How to Get

Found in random chests.

Seven Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Powers

Enemy player foot trails are visible in the world for your Squad.

Duration increases at each Level Up: 10 seconds → 15 seconds → 20 seconds → 25 seconds → 30-second foot trails.

How to Get

Found in random chests.

Batman Sprite Powers (What We Know So Far)

As of the time of writing, we currently don’t know what powers the Batman Sprite will give Fortnite players. However, according to official marketing material, the Batman Sprite is Mythic and will be available in Gummy, Galaxy, Gold, and Holofoil variants.

Every Fortnite Sprite Available Right Now

Screenshot: Epic Games

After the v41.20 update drops on July 16, there will be a total of 19 Fortnite Sprites collectible in the game. Of course, this doesn’t take into account the variants, which drastically increase your collection total. To make it easier to follow, here is a list of all Sprites in Fortnite right now, as well as leaked upcoming ones:

Current Sprites

Water Sprite

Fire Sprite

Earth Sprite

Duck Sprite

Demon Sprite

Ghost Sprite

King Sprite

Punk Sprite

Dream Sprite

Zero Point Sprite

Burnt Peanut

Striker Sprite

Fishy Sprite

Boss Sprite

Aura Sprite

Grim Reaper Sprite

New Sprites

Batman Sprite (New on July 16)

Air Sprite (New on July 16)

Seven Sprite (New on July 16)

Upcoming Leaked Sprites

John Wick Sprite (Datamined)

Spider-Man Sprite (Rumored by Leakers)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The New Sprite Day event in Fortnite will launch on July 16, 2026, and will feature three new Sprites. However, with the Fortnite Summer v41.20 update also dropping on the same day, we might get new Sprite leaks from dataminers for the rest of Chapter 7 Season 3!

Finally, it should be pointed out that it’s unclear if the Seven Sprite will actually make its debut on July 16. In Epic Game’s schedule for the week infographic, it only shows Batman Sprite and Air Sprite on New Sprite Day. However, Shiny hours a few days later shows the Seven Sprite. So many dataminers believe that Seven will be included in the v41.20 update. But this could change!