‘Fortnite’ x ‘Squid Game’ Skins Leaked, and Fans Are Mad That It Doesn’t Have Characters From the Netflix Show

Dataminers have leaked the Fortnite x Squid Game skins, and players aren’t happy with them. Many fans of the Netflix show are upset that the collaboration is missing characters such as Gi-Hun or the Frontman.

‘Fortnite’ x ‘Squid Game’ Skins Don’t Feature Characters From the Show

With Fortnite Festival Season 9 going live on June 18, dataminers were able to uncover files for upcoming releases in the battle royale’s Summer update today. One of the projects leaked is the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration. However, players were not too thrilled with the crossover when they realized it was missing key characters from the Netflix show, such as protagonist Gi-Hun.

According to prolific dataminer iFireMonkey, there will be fourteen Fortnite x Squid Game skins. However, these are general “styles” applied to generic default Fortnite characters. So, while the collaboration technically features the iconic green tracksuits and pink guard attire from the show, none of the skins are based on actual characters. Many fans took to social media to voice their disappointment.

“Should’ve been real players, but some of them definitely look like knockoffs of the actors,” a player wrote on X. Another reacted to the leak and exclaimed, “I was so excited for these skins and they didn’t even give us actual characters.” One disappointed fan even questioned whether the Squid Game crossover was “the biggest fumble of all time?”

The Battle Royale Will Have a Full ‘Squid Game’ Mode, Apparently

While not everyone is excited about the skins, it looks like Fortnite is going to have a pretty extensive Squid Game mode. Also included in today’s datamine were level assets from the crossover. In leaked images, we can see the infamous Squid Game piggy bank, which has now been turned into Fortnite’s llama mascot.

There are also screenshots of set pieces from the Netflix show, such as the infamous “Red Light, Green Light” game. According to datamine account fortbrleakks, the mode will actually feature many elements from Squid Game. “UEFN will feature dialogue and games from the series. We’ll be able to sleep and wake up, pair up, and go to different rooms.”

The Squid Game mode is rumored to be available in Fortnite Creative mode starting June 18, 2025. And before you worry, the leaks claim that the Squid Game skins can be used outside of Creative playlists. They will also be sold in the Fortnite store in bundles. Hopefully, there is more to the collaboration, and we get Gi-Hun or the Frontman in a battle pass or special bundle.