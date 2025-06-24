‘Fortnite’ Squid Game Skins Release Date & Prices Announced – Players Complain About Bundle Pricing

The release date for the Fortnite Squid Game Skins has finally been revealed. However, players are not happy with the Netflix crossover’s pricing. Many fans are joking that they may have to actually join a real Squid Game to afford the new cosmetics.

Here Is How Much ‘Fortnite’ Squid Game Skins Cost

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dataminers have revealed that the Fortnite Squid Game release date is set for June 26, 2025, starting at 8 PM ET. The leaked shop prices were first reported on by SpushFNBR & NotPaloleaks. According to the insiders, the Squid Game skins will cost a hefty 3,000 V-Bucks for the main bundle.

Videos by VICE

The Fortnite x Squid Game crossover will also have over 10 cosmetics for players to purchase. Some of the more notable ones are the Dalgona and Ddakji backbling, which are iconic fixtures from the Netflix show. However, if you want to collect them all, you will have to spend quite a bit of money.

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here is the full list of the Fortnite Squid Game cosmetics and their pricing:

Full Bundle: 3,000 V-Bucks

3,000 V-Bucks Guard Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Manager Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Squid Game Player Skin (Male w/ 5 styles) : 1,200 V-Bucks

: 1,200 V-Bucks Squid Game Player Skin (Female w/ 5 styles): 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Gear Bundle: 700 V-Bucks

700 V-Bucks Dalgona Backbling: 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Ddakji Backbling: 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Emote: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Weapon Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

Players Are still Not Happy With the Bundles & Pricing

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Netflix crossover with Epic Games has also faced a bit of criticism in the lead-up to its release. Fans were not happy when it was revealed that the Fortnite Squid Game skins would not include characters from the show, such as protagonist Gi-Hun. Now, players aren’t thrilled with the pricing of the new cosmetics.

Reacting to the leaked shop, a player joked, “These prices got me feeling like I’m in an actual Squid Game.” A second user exclaimed, “3,000 V-Bucks for a bunch of defaults is too much.” The comment is, of course, referencing the fact that the bundles don’t actually feature characters from the series. One commenter pointed out, “The manager could’ve easily been just a secondary style for the guard like c’mon, and why no front man?”

Screenshot: Twitter

Many of the criticisms seem to center around the Fortnite crossover not featuring The Frontman. Which makes sense — the masked antagonist is practically the mascot for the show. If there was ever a more perfect skin for the battle royale, it would have been his. Hopefully, Epic Games is planning to release him later on as a Quest reward or a future shop item.