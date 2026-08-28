3 New Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites Are Being Added on August 29

Dataminers have revealed that three new Fortnite Sprites are being added to the game on August 29. During the Sonic Power Hour event this weekend, players will be able to collect the new Storm Scout Sprite and its variants. Here is what the new Fortnite Sprite does.

When Are the New Storm Scout Sprites Coming Out?

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites will reportedly be added to the game on Saturday, August 29, 2026. The new Sprites are expected to become available at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, during the game’s daily Sprite reset.

Videos by VICE

However, there is also a chance that Epic Games will not enable them until the Sonic Power Hour begins at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. We will update this article as soon as their exact release time is officially confirmed.

For your convenience, here is when the daily Sprite reset takes place in every major region:

Fortnite Storm Scout Sprite Release Times by Region

Region Release Date Expected Release Time PT (West Coast US) August 29 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 29 9:00 AM UK (BST) August 29 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 29 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 29 10:00 AM Japan (JST) August 29 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 29 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 29 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 30 1:00 AM

Keep in mind that these times are based on the daily Sprite reset. If Epic instead releases the Storm Scout Sprites alongside Sonic Power Hour, they will become available five hours later in each region.

All New Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites Coming on August 29

Screenshot: Epic Games

There will reportedly be three new Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites for players to collect on August 29. The upcoming Sprite will launch with its base appearance, alongside both Cheat Master and Gold variants.

Here is every new Storm Scout Sprite reportedly being added:

Base Storm Scout Sprite

Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Gold Storm Scout Sprite

The Gold and Cheat Master versions will likely be much harder to find than the standard Storm Scout Sprite. However, their exact spawn rates have not yet been revealed.

What Does the Fortnite Storm Scout Sprite Do?

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to prominent Fortnite dataminer HYPEX, the Storm Scout Sprite gives players Overdrive and unlimited Energy after they take 10 points of Storm damage. This makes the new Sprite particularly useful for escaping the Storm or surviving when caught outside the safe zone.

The effects last longer each time the Sprite levels up:

Storm Scout Level Overdrive Effect Duration Level 1 12 seconds Level 2 14 seconds Level 3 16 seconds Level 4 18 seconds Level 5 20 seconds

Once the Storm Scout Sprite reaches its maximum level, it will also reveal future Storm circles. This should give players a major advantage during the later stages of a match, as they will be able to reposition before the next safe zone is revealed to everyone else.

All Storm Scout Sprite Overdrive Effects

While Overdrive is active, players receive the following movement bonuses:

25% increased movement speed

50% improved air control

15% lower gravity

25% increased jump strength

Unlimited Energy

Interestingly, the Storm Scout Sprite’s in-game description says that leveling it up reduces the amount of Storm damage needed to activate its power. According to the current game files, though, the requirement remains stuck at 10 damage across every level. Epic Games could still adjust this before the Sprite officially goes live.

Storm Scout Sprites Will Be Featured During Sonic Power Hour

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Storm Scout Sprite and its variants are expected to be featured during the Sonic Power Hour event on August 29. Although the base version should be the easiest to collect, the event may also give players a better chance of encountering its rarer Gold and Cheat Master variants.

Sonic Power Hour begins at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. Because the Storm Scout Sprite revolves around movement speed, jumping and unlimited Energy, it should fit perfectly alongside the event’s Sonic theme. It will also be perfect for collecting Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites and extracting them while in the storm.