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Sugar Fortnite Skin Release Date and Cosmetics Revealed

The Sugar Fortnite skin arrives October 20. Here are its release times, edit styles, cosmetics, and estimated V-Bucks prices.

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Epic Games has revealed the new Sugar Fortnite skin and its cosmetic items. Here is when the new Sugar skin arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop in every major region, as well as what the outfit looks like in-game.

When Is the Sugar Fortnite Skin Coming to the Item Shop?

Sugar Fortnite Skin Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sugar Fortnite skin release date is Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Epic Games revealed the new Spice remix outfit in its weekly shop rotation trailer, while also confirming when players will be able to buy it.

Videos by VICE

The Fortnite Sugar skin will be available in the Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET after the daily store reset. That means for some regions, the highly sought-after cosmetic won’t technically be released until October 21 due to time zone differences.

To make this easier to track, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the Sugar Fortnite skin launches in every major region:

RegionRelease dateRelease time
United States (Pacific)October 20, 20265 PM PDT
United States (Eastern)October 20, 20268 PM EDT
BrazilOctober 20, 20269 PM BRT
United KingdomOctober 21, 20261 AM BST
Central EuropeOctober 21, 20262 AM CEST
South AfricaOctober 21, 20262 AM SAST
United Arab EmiratesOctober 21, 20264 AM GST
IndiaOctober 21, 20265:30 AM IST
Singapore / ChinaOctober 21, 20268 AM SGT / CST
JapanOctober 21, 20269 AM JST
South KoreaOctober 21, 20269 AM KST
Australia (Sydney)October 21, 202611 AM AEDT
New ZealandOctober 21, 20261 PM NZDT

Sugar Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look and Edit Styles

Fortnite Sugar Skin Wallpaper
Screenshot: Epic Games

More importantly, dataminers have also given us our first look at what the Sugar Fortnite skin will look like in-game after decrypting its files. According to leakers, the Fortnitemares 2026 skin will come with two edit styles, including a candy headpiece that can be toggled on or off.

For your convenience, here are HD images of the Sugar skin and what it will look like in Fortnite:

Fortnite Sugar Outfit

Sugar Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Black Tie Sugar Outfit

Black Tie Sugar Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Sugar Fortnite Bundle, Cosmetics, and Estimated Prices

Sugar Fortnite Bundle
Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, dataminers have also revealed that the Sugar skin will be sold in a Fortnite bundle that includes a unique pickaxe and additional items. Epic Games has also confirmed that Sugar will get a Nitemare Cat sidekick that will be sold separately.

Here are the cosmetics included in the Sugar Fortnite skin release and their estimated prices:

CosmeticItem typeEstimated price
SugarOutfit800 V-Bucks
Sugar Back BlingBack Bling300 V-Bucks
Sugar PickaxePickaxe500 V-Bucks
Nitemare CatSidekick1,200 V-Bucks
Sugar Fortnite Skin Emote
Screenshot: Epic Games

The above prices are estimated and not confirmed by Epic Games. We based our outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe pricing on the previous Spice skin bundle that was released during Fortnitemares 2025.

That said, the Sugar skin seems a lot more detailed and has multiple edit styles. We also don’t know if the Nitemare Cat sidekick will be included in the bundle as well as being sold separately.

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