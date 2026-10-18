Sugar Fortnite Skin Release Date and Cosmetics Revealed

Epic Games has revealed the new Sugar Fortnite skin and its cosmetic items. Here is when the new Sugar skin arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop in every major region, as well as what the outfit looks like in-game.

When Is the Sugar Fortnite Skin Coming to the Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sugar Fortnite skin release date is Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Epic Games revealed the new Spice remix outfit in its weekly shop rotation trailer, while also confirming when players will be able to buy it.

Videos by VICE

The Fortnite Sugar skin will be available in the Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET after the daily store reset. That means for some regions, the highly sought-after cosmetic won’t technically be released until October 21 due to time zone differences.

To make this easier to track, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the Sugar Fortnite skin launches in every major region:

Region Release date Release time United States (Pacific) October 20, 2026 5 PM PDT United States (Eastern) October 20, 2026 8 PM EDT Brazil October 20, 2026 9 PM BRT United Kingdom October 21, 2026 1 AM BST Central Europe October 21, 2026 2 AM CEST South Africa October 21, 2026 2 AM SAST United Arab Emirates October 21, 2026 4 AM GST India October 21, 2026 5:30 AM IST Singapore / China October 21, 2026 8 AM SGT / CST Japan October 21, 2026 9 AM JST South Korea October 21, 2026 9 AM KST Australia (Sydney) October 21, 2026 11 AM AEDT New Zealand October 21, 2026 1 PM NZDT

Sugar Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look and Edit Styles

Screenshot: Epic Games

More importantly, dataminers have also given us our first look at what the Sugar Fortnite skin will look like in-game after decrypting its files. According to leakers, the will come with two edit styles, including a candy headpiece that can be toggled on or off.

For your convenience, here are HD images of the Sugar skin and what it will look like in Fortnite:

Fortnite Sugar Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Black Tie Sugar Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sugar Fortnite Bundle, Cosmetics, and Estimated Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, dataminers have also revealed that the Sugar skin will be sold in a Fortnite bundle that includes a unique pickaxe and additional items. Epic Games has also confirmed that Sugar will get a Nitemare Cat sidekick that will be sold separately.

Here are the cosmetics included in the Sugar Fortnite skin release and their estimated prices:

Cosmetic Item type Estimated price Sugar Outfit 800 V-Bucks Sugar Back Bling Back Bling 300 V-Bucks Sugar Pickaxe Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Nitemare Cat Sidekick 1,200 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

The above prices are estimated and not confirmed by Epic Games. We based our outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe pricing on the previous Spice skin bundle that was released during Fortnitemares 2025.

That said, the Sugar skin seems a lot more detailed and has multiple edit styles. We also don’t know if the Nitemare Cat sidekick will be included in the bundle as well as being sold separately.