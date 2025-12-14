Fortnite Teases a Big Anime Collab for December 20

After years of fan requests and weeks of speculation, Fortnite is finally confirming the December 20 date for a Bleach collaboration.

When is Fortnite x Bleach collab arriving?

Anime crossovers are some of Fortnite’s most popular collabs and it seems like Bleach is finally going to join the likes of Naruto, Jujitsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan in player lockers. An early morning weekend post to the Fortnite instagram and YouTube accounts shared a video featuring a sword that Bleach fans are sure to recognize immediately. The post also included a short hype message for fans:

“Message received.

I can feel it.

Something is coming…”

The end of the video confirms that the collab arrives on December 20, 2026. The video doesn’t actually mention Bleach by name, but there’s enough context here to take this as confirmation. Exactly what skins and items will be included in the collab is still a mystery though.

What will be included in the fortnite x Bleach collab?

Fortnite hasn’t confirmed the list of skins and items coming in the Bleach collab yet, but there have been some leaks that could provide early insight. According to the most recent rumors, the collab is going to include:

At least one skin: The leak suggests at least one skin will be included. The obvious frontrunner here is Ichigo Kurosaki, the show’s main protagonist.

Jam track: The leak suggests that Number One – Bankai will be available as a Jam Track.

Rocket League component: The leak claimed that Rocket League is a part of this collab as well, but it did not specify in what capacity.

It’s worth noting that the leak also was claiming the collab would be an early 2026 release, so part of their information was incorrect (or changed). So far, there haven’t been any leaks or hints to suggest that there might be Bleach-themed quests, activities, or non-cosmetic items included in Battle Royale.

What is Bleach?

Gamers who aren’t familiar with Bleach have just about eight years of episodes to catch up on. The popular anime ran from 2004-2012 and follows the adventures of Ichigo as he gains unexpected powers and supernatural duties.

Fans of reading could also dig into the manga. This version kicked off a few years prior to the anime adaptation and includes 74 volumes.

While the specifics of the crossover remain under wraps, fans won’t have to wait long. Players can check out the Fortnite item shop on December 20, 2025 to see what the Fortnite x Bleach collab is officially adding to the game.