‘Fortnite’ Teases ‘King of the Hill’ Skins With Hank Hill’s Flat Booty

Epic Games has given us our first look at the Fortnite King of the Hill skins by posting a picture of Hank Hill’s backside. Yes, you read that right. And yes, it’s totally flat and glorious. Players will soon be able to own the iconic animated character and his narrow urethra.

Epic Confirms ‘Fortnite’ ‘King of the Hill’ Skins With Hank Hill’s Booty

Screenshot: Twitter @Fortnite

If you haven’t watched King of the Hill before, there are three things you need to know about the show’s main protagonist, Hank Hill: he loves propane, he has a narrow urethra, and he has no booty. To tease the series’ upcoming collaboration with Fortnite, Epic Games made a hilarious post on social media capitalizing on this fact.

Videos by VICE

“Did we get it right?” the official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted. They then posted a cropped photo of the Hank Hill skin’s flat backside. As someone who has watched the show, I can confirm they indeed got it right! Fans of King of the Hill immediately reacted to the booty pic and praised Epic for its accurate representation of the propane salesman.

Screenshot: Twitter

“Someone needs employee of the month and a bonus,” one user said in reaction to the Fortnite teaser. Another fan exclaimed: “Couldn’t have gotten it any better.” Other comments just posted GIFs of what Hank Hill could look like using dance emotes in the Battle Royale. Suffice it to say, the character’s lack of a backside will look perfect while using “Party Hips” or “Bounce Wit’ It”.

Screenshot: Twitter @hypex

As for when the King of the Hill skins will be released in Fortnite, no date has been officially announced yet. However, it’s rumored to drop on June 15, 2025, as part of a Father’s Day bundle. Plus, once Epic teases a collaboration, it usually gets added to the game fairly soon after. So, Hank Hill and his flat booty could be available in the shop by the end of the week.

In terms of which characters will be included in the Fortnite King of the Hill collaboration, unfortunately, it only looks like it will be Hank Hill at this time. I know, I really want Bobby and Peggy as well! As mentioned above, dataminers claim that Hank Hill will be in a bundle that includes other Fox animated characters, such as Family Guy’s Cleveland Brown and Bob’s Burgers protagonist Bob Belcher.

That doesn’t mean we couldn’t see more King of the Hill characters get added in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. In fact, there is a very good chance this will happen. Epic has a history of releasing additional skins for a series at a later date. Plus, the King of the Hill revival is set to launch on August 4, 2025. So, we could even see a special event in Fortnite. Please let there be a Pro-Pain! variant skin of Hank Hill — or a Mythical.