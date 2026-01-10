Fortnite – Three Gaming Legends Leave The Item Shop This Weekend

As South Park takes over the Fortnite Item Shop, fans of the Battle Royale game only have a few hours left to pick up some of the iconic Gaming Legends skins that have been in the shop this week.

When Do Jinx and Vi Leave the Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

This week has been a very exciting one for fans of the Fortnite Gaming Legends series. Not only did both Arcane bundles return, offering players another chance to pick up the lead characters from the Netflix League of Legends show, but Master Chief’s bundle also made a surprise appearance.

Videos by VICE

Unfortunately, there isn’t much time left to purchase any of these bundles or individual items. All of the Arcane items in the Fortnite Item Shop are leaving Jan 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST. As of publication time, that gives shoppers about seven more hours to make a decision and drop some V-bucks on these products.

Here is a breakdown of the Arcane sister bundle contents and prices:

Arcane Jinx Bundle Details – 1,800 V-bucks

Arcane Jinx Skin

Arcane Jinx LEGO Style

Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling

Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe

Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen

Katchoo! Loading Screen

Jinxed Spray

Enemy Jam Track

Arcane Vi Bundle Details – 1,800 V-bucks

Arcane Vi Skin

Arcane Vi LEGO Style

Memories of Zaun Back Bling

Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe

Punching Practice Emote

Piltover’s Finest Loading Screen

When Does Master Chief Leave the Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Master Chief may have only returned to the Item Shop a day ago, but it’s already almost time for the Halo character to disappear once again. Gamers who want to add this skin to their locker should act quickly. Chief will be removed from the Item Shop later this evening.

Master Chief Bundle Details – 2,600 V-bucks

Master Chief Skin

Battle Legend back bling – Part of the Master Chief Outfit Fortnite style. This item is not available separately.

Gravity Hammer Pickaxe

UNSC Pelican Glider

Lil Warthog Emote

All three bundles are likely going to return to the Fortnite Item Shop again in the future, but there is no way to predict when that will be. The South Park x Fortnite collab just kicked off on Friday and the latest rumors suggest that one of the next featured collabs will bring Regular Show and more Adventure Time characters to Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on consoles, PC, and select mobile devices. The Master Chief Bundle and both Arcane bundles are available in the Item Shop until Jan 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST.