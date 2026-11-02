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Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards Revealed – Free Skins and Cosmetic Items

All Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards for Week 1 and 2, including free Solid Gold skins, vehicle cosmetics, and rare Pirate Shop Access tokens.

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Epic Games is giving players a chance to earn free Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards during the Treasure Hunters mini-season. However, dataminers have now revealed the Week 1 and 2 reward pools, including Solid Gold skins, vehicle cosmetics, and Pirate Shop Access.

Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards Leaked by Dataminers

Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters is now live, and players can earn cosmetic items by opening chests. From free gold skins to rare pickaxes, the Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards include some pretty exciting prizes.

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There is even a Fortnite Pirate Shop Access Token, a rare reward that lets players claim all Item Shop items for free for 14-days straight upon activation. For your convenience, here is the full list of reported Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards for Week 1 and 2, courtesy of dataminer ShiinaBR:

All Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards List: Week 1 and 2

Fortnite Treasure Chest Reward
Screenshot: Epic Games

Week 1 Rewards – A$AP Rocky

RewardItem Type
Solid Gold A$AP RockyOutfit
Solid Gold A$AP Rocky’s GauntletsPickaxe
Plunder in ParadiseLoading Screen
Mercedes-AMG G 63 “G-Wagon”Car
Golden Llama CrewG-Wagon Car Decal
Gold G-WagonWheels
No Trespassing – A$AP RockyJam Track
Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards Week 1
Screenshot: Epic Games

Week 2 Rewards – Lil Uzi Vert

RewardItem Type
Solid Gold Lil Uzi VertOutfit — currently encrypted
Lil’ Uzi CrewBack Bling
So KawaiiLoading Screen
Cadillac CT5-V BlackwingCar
Gold CadillacCar Decal
Cadillac CT5-V BlackwingWheels
London – Lil Uzi VertJam Track
Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards Week 2
Screenshot: Epic Games

Rewards Available in Both Weeks

  • Pirate Shop Access (2026)
  • Pirate Shop Access (2027)
  • Golden Firework
  • Lucky Locator
  • Portable Extractor
  • Sprite Locator
  • Extraction Accelerator
Redeem Fortnite Pirate Shop Token
Screenshot: Epic Games, Snowslept

Of course, the biggest prize is easily the Fortnite Pirate Shop Access. The chance to claim eligible Item Shop cosmetics for free makes it a pretty massive reward, although finding it will take some serious luck.

That said, while you hunt for the golden ticket (er, I mean token), you also have a chance to pick up the Solid Gold skins and other rewards listed above. Just don’t expect every chest to include treasure, as the drop rates are rare.

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