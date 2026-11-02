Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards Revealed – Free Skins and Cosmetic Items

Epic Games is giving players a chance to earn free Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards during the Treasure Hunters mini-season. However, dataminers have now revealed the Week 1 and 2 reward pools, including Solid Gold skins, vehicle cosmetics, and Pirate Shop Access.

Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards Leaked by Dataminers

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters is now live, and players can earn cosmetic items by opening chests. From free gold skins to rare pickaxes, the Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards include some pretty exciting prizes.

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There is even a Fortnite Pirate Shop Access Token, a rare reward that lets players claim all Item Shop items for free for 14-days straight upon activation. For your convenience, here is the full list of reported Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards for Week 1 and 2, courtesy of dataminer ShiinaBR:

All Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards List: Week 1 and 2

Screenshot: Epic Games

Week 1 Rewards – A$AP Rocky

Reward Item Type Solid Gold A$AP Rocky Outfit Solid Gold A$AP Rocky’s Gauntlets Pickaxe Plunder in Paradise Loading Screen Mercedes-AMG G 63 “G-Wagon” Car Golden Llama Crew G-Wagon Car Decal Gold G-Wagon Wheels No Trespassing – A$AP Rocky Jam Track

Screenshot: Epic Games

Week 2 Rewards – Lil Uzi Vert

Reward Item Type Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert Outfit — currently encrypted Lil’ Uzi Crew Back Bling So Kawaii Loading Screen Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Car Gold Cadillac Car Decal Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Wheels London – Lil Uzi Vert Jam Track

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rewards Available in Both Weeks

Pirate Shop Access (2026)

Pirate Shop Access (2027)

Golden Firework

Lucky Locator

Portable Extractor

Sprite Locator

Extraction Accelerator

Screenshot: Epic Games, Snowslept

Of course, the biggest prize is easily the Fortnite Pirate Shop Access. The chance to claim eligible Item Shop cosmetics for free makes it a pretty massive reward, although finding it will take some serious luck.

That said, while you hunt for the golden ticket (er, I mean token), you also have a chance to pick up the Solid Gold skins and other rewards listed above. Just don’t expect every chest to include treasure, as the drop rates are rare.