Fortnite’s November 22 Captain’s Day update has refreshed the Treasure Chest rewards, and Solid Gold Kasane Teto is this week’s rarest drop. Here are all the new cosmetics you can find in Week 4 of the Treasure Hunters mini season, and how the gold skin’s odds compare to the Fortnite Pirate Token.

All New Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards for November 22

Screenshot: Epic Games

The November 22 Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards reset swaps out Solid Gold Miku for Solid Gold Kasane Teto. The new Treasure Chest pool also includes the Gold Lamborghini Urus SE and matching wheels, so there’s something to look for even if you’re already happy with your Fortnite skin.

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For your convenience, here is a full list of all new Treasure Chest Rewards added in today’s Fortnite Captain’s Day update:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Week 4 Treasure Chest Rewards – Kasane Teto

Reward Item Type Solid Gold Kasane Teto Outfit Rogue Wave and Tidewalker Back Bling Oscar’s Wraps Loading Screen Gold Lamborghini Urus SE Car Gold Lamborghini Urus SE Wheels Sea Shanty Jam Track

Fortnite Treasure Chest Drop Rates for Solid Gold Kasane Teto and the Pirate Token

Screenshot: Epic Games

Solid Gold Kasane Teto has a 1 in 1,562,500 chance of dropping from a Treasure Chest at the standard rate. The Fortnite Pirate Token is still in the pool at 1 in 137,500, which makes the gold Teto skin more than 11 times rarer. Here’s how the rest of the Week 4 odds stack up.

Reward Drop Rate Solid Gold Kasane Teto 1 in 1,562,500 Fortnite Pirate Token (Shop Access) 1 in 137,500 Vehicle 1 in 7,813 Back Bling 1 in 568 Jam Track 1 in 391 Loading Screen 1 in 272 Gizmo 1 in 127

If you’re hunting for the gold Teto skin, keep an eye on the next Fortnite Treasure Hours on Saturday, November 28. The two sessions are scheduled for 11 AM to 1 PM PT and 6 to 8 PM PT. Treasure Hours have boosted the weekly gold outfit’s drop rate in previous weeks.