New Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards Revealed – Gold Miku Skin Drop Rates

Captain’s Day is here, which means we’re getting a new pool of Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards. Today’s new free cosmetics include the highly anticipated Solid Gold Hatsune Miku skin, alongside several other items. Here are the latest Fortnite Treasure Chest rewards and their drop rates.

All New Fortnite Treasure Chest Rewards for November 15

Screenshot: Epic Games

Every week, Epic Games refreshes the Fortnite Treasure Chest reward pool. In Week 1, we got A$AP Rocky, and then in Week 2, it was Lil’ Uzi Vert. For Week 3, players will have a chance to get free Hatsune Miku cosmetics. And of course, players can still look for the extremely rare Fortnite Pirate Token.

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Players now have seven days to unlock these rewards before the pool resets on November 22. Here’s the full list of new Treasure Chest rewards added in the November 15 Captain’s Day update.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Week 3 Treasure Chest Rewards – Hatsune Miku

Reward Item Type Solid Gold Miku Outfit Miku’s Takarabako Back Bling May Fortune Find You Loading Screen Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Car Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Wheels PPPP Jam Track

Fortnite Treasure Chest Drop Rates for Solid Gold Miku and the Pirate Token

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also revealed the Fortnite Treasure Chest drop rates. Yes, the Pirate Token is still in the loot pool, but it still has an insanely low chance of appearing. Here are the Week 3 Treasure Chest reward odds.

Reward Drop Rate Solid Gold Miku 1 in 1,562,500 Fortnite Pirate Token (Shop Access) 1 in 137,500 Vehicle 1 in 7,813 Back Bling 1 in 568 Jam Track 1 in 391 Loading Screen 1 in 272 Gizmo 1 in 127

The Solid Gold Hatsune Miku skin has a 1 in 1,562,500 chance of dropping. Yes, you read that right. It’s actually much rarer than even the Fortnite Pirate Token.

So if you’re desperate to get your hands on the new Miku skin, your best bet is to wait for the next Fortnite Treasure Hour on November 21, when its drop rate gets boosted.