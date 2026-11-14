What Time Are Fortnite Treasure Hours Today? November 14 Start and End Times

If you’re wondering what time Fortnite Power Hour is today, that Saturday slot is now home to Treasure Hours in the Treasure Hunters mini season. There are two sessions on November 14, and both give you a chance to hunt for the Pirate Token with boosted drop rates. Here’s when each session starts and ends in your region, plus what’s different about this weekend’s event.

When Are the Treasure Hours in Fortnite Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Treasure Hour starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and ends at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on Saturday, November 14. However, Epic Games is hosting a second round of the event in the afternoon to give players a better chance to find the Fortnite Pirate Token.

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The second Treasure Hour session starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and ends at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. Both sessions run for two hours, and depending on where you live, one or both will fall on Sunday, November 15.

To make it easier to track, here is when Treasure Hours in Fortnite starts in every region:

Fortnite Treasure Hour Schedule for November 14

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region First session Second session US West (PT) Nov. 14, 11 AM–1 PM Nov. 14, 6–8 PM US Mountain (MT) Nov. 14, 12–2 PM Nov. 14, 7–9 PM US Central (CT) Nov. 14, 1–3 PM Nov. 14, 8–10 PM US East (ET) Nov. 14, 2–4 PM Nov. 14, 9–11 PM UK (GMT) Nov. 14, 7–9 PM Nov. 15, 2–4 AM Central Europe (CET) Nov. 14, 8–10 PM Nov. 15, 3–5 AM India (IST) Nov. 15, 12:30–2:30 AM Nov. 15, 7:30–9:30 AM Japan (JST) Nov. 15, 4–6 AM Nov. 15, 11 AM–1 PM Sydney (AEDT) Nov. 15, 6–8 AM Nov. 15, 1–3 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Nov. 15, 8–10 AM Nov. 15, 3–5 PM

Epic is calling this Cursed Treasure Hours. Cursed Sprites will be easier to find, and carrying one improves your chances of finding rarer Sprite variants. Just be careful around water, since that’s where the curse kicks in. You’ll also start with Lil Uzi Vert’s Lil’ SMG.

Fortnite Pirate Token Drop Rates During Treasure Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token normally has a 1 in 137,500 chance of dropping per Treasure Chest. Today’s first session has a 1.5× boost, which puts the odds at about 1 in 91,667 per chest.

Last Saturday’s second session doubled the normal drop rate. If that 2× boost returns tonight, your odds will be 1 in 68,750 per chest.

When Pirate Token boost Odds per Treasure Chest Outside Treasure Hours Standard 1 in 137,500 (0.00073%) First session 1.5× About 1 in 91,667 (0.00109%) Second session, if double odds return 2× 1 in 68,750 (0.00145%)

If you can’t make either session today, check our full Fortnite Treasure Hours schedule for the rest of November 2026.

Fortnite Power Hour Today Rewards and features

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you’re looking for Fortnite Power Hour today, Treasure Hours have taken over its Saturday slot during the Treasure Hunters mini-season. The weekend event essentially works the same with boosted Sprite spawns and bonus rewards. However, the big difference here is boosted Pirate Token rates.



During today’s Cursed Treasure Hours, everyone drops in with Lil Uzi Vert’s Lil’ SMG and a Self-Revive Device. Cursed Sprites also appear more often during both sessions, giving you more chances to find one while you hunt for the Pirate Token.