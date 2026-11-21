Fortnite Treasure Hours return today with two chances to hunt for the Pirate Token at boosted drop rates. Here’s when today’s Fortnite Power Hour sessions start and end, and which round gives you the best odds of finding the pirate token.

What Time Are Fortnite Treasure Hours Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Treasure Hour starts today at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and features a 1.5x boosted drop rate for the Pirate Token. However, the second Treasure Hour runs at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and doubles your usual chances of unlocking the Pirate Shop Access.

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Because of time zone differences, the second Treasure Hour may take place on November 22 in some regions. To make this easier to track so you don’t miss out, we’ve created a time table below that shows when power hour goes live in every region:

Fortnite Treasure Hours Schedule for November 21

Region First session Second session US West (PT) Nov. 21, 11 AM–1 PM Nov. 21, 6–8 PM US Mountain (MT) Nov. 21, noon–2 PM Nov. 21, 7–9 PM US Central (CT) Nov. 21, 1–3 PM Nov. 21, 8–10 PM US East (ET) Nov. 21, 2–4 PM Nov. 21, 9–11 PM UK (GMT) / UTC Nov. 21, 7–9 PM Nov. 22, 2–4 AM Central Europe (CET) Nov. 21, 8–10 PM Nov. 22, 3–5 AM India (IST) Nov. 22, 12:30–2:30 AM Nov. 22, 7:30–9:30 AM Japan (JST) Nov. 22, 4–6 AM Nov. 22, 11 AM–1 PM Sydney (AEDT) Nov. 22, 6–8 AM Nov. 22, 1–3 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Nov. 22, 8–10 AM Nov. 22, 3–5 PM

Fortnite Pirate Token Drop Rates During Today’s Treasure Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token has about a 1 in 91,667 chance of dropping per Treasure Chest in the first session and a 1 in 68,750 chance in the second. The first round gets a 1.5× boost, while the second doubles the usual Pirate Token drop rate.

When Pirate Token boost Odds per Treasure Chest Outside Treasure Hours Standard 1 in 137,500 (0.00073%) First session (11 AM–1 PM PT) 1.5× About 1 in 91,667 (0.00109%) Second session (6–8 PM PT) 2× 1 in 68,750 (0.00145%)

If you only have time to play one round and you’re hunting for the Pirate Shop Token, the second session is the one to catch. The token is still a rare drop even with double odds. You can see how it stacks up against the other rewards in our Fortnite Pirate Token drop rates guide.

Fortnite power Hour today Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

During today’s Treasure Hours, everyone drops in with the Leekcapper and a Self-Revive Device. Fortune and Cursed Sprites will also be easier to find while you’re opening Treasure Chests.

The Solid Gold Miku Outfit and the weekly Vehicle & Decal also get boosted drop rates today. Here’s how much your chances improve per Treasure Chest.

Reward Usual odds per chest Treasure Hours boost Boosted odds per chest Solid Gold Miku Outfit 1 in 1,562,500 7.5× About 1 in 208,333 Weekly Vehicle & Decal 1 in 7,813 10× About 1 in 781

If you can’t make either session today, check our full Fortnite Treasure Hours schedule feature which lists out the remaining dates for this mini season.