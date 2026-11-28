Fortnite Treasure Hours are back today with two chances to hunt for the Pirate Token at boosted odds. This weekend’s Power Hour also kicks off the first day of Golden Week, with higher drop rates for Gold Outfits and Vehicles and more chances to find Gold Sprites. Here’s when both rounds start and end in your region.

What Time Are Fortnite Treasure Hours Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Treasure Hours session runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT (2–4 PM ET) on Saturday, November 28. The Pirate Token gets a 1.5× drop-rate boost during that round. The second session runs from 6 to 8 PM PT (9–11 PM ET) and doubles your chances of finding the Pirate Token.

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Due to time zones, the second round rolls over into Sunday, November 29, in the UK and Central Europe. Players in India, Japan, Sydney, and New Zealand will get both rounds on Sunday morning or afternoon. To make it easier to track, here is when Fortnite Treasure Hours goes live in every region:

Fortnite Treasure Hours Schedule for November 28

Region First session Second session US West (PT) Nov. 28, 11 AM–1 PM Nov. 28, 6–8 PM US Mountain (MT) Nov. 28, noon–2 PM Nov. 28, 7–9 PM US Central (CT) Nov. 28, 1–3 PM Nov. 28, 8–10 PM US East (ET) Nov. 28, 2–4 PM Nov. 28, 9–11 PM UK (GMT) / UTC Nov. 28, 7–9 PM Nov. 29, 2–4 AM Central Europe (CET) Nov. 28, 8–10 PM Nov. 29, 3–5 AM India (IST) Nov. 29, 12:30–2:30 AM Nov. 29, 7:30–9:30 AM Japan (JST) Nov. 29, 4–6 AM Nov. 29, 11 AM–1 PM Sydney (AEDT) Nov. 29, 6–8 AM Nov. 29, 1–3 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Nov. 29, 8–10 AM Nov. 29, 3–5 PM

Fortnite Pirate Token Drop Rates During Today’s Treasure Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token has about a 1 in 91,667 chance of dropping per Treasure Chest in the first session and a 1 in 68,750 chance in the second. That makes the evening round your best shot at unlocking Pirate Shop Access.

When Pirate Token boost Odds per Treasure Chest Outside Treasure Hours Standard 1 in 137,500 (0.00073%) First session (11 AM–1 PM PT) 1.5× About 1 in 91,667 (0.00109%) Second session (6–8 PM PT) 2× 1 in 68,750 (0.00145%)

If you only have time to play one round and you’re hunting for the Pirate Token, catch the second session. Gold Sprites are also easier to find in both rounds, so keep an eye out for any you’re still missing while you open Treasure Chests. You can see how it stacks up against the other rewards in our Fortnite Pirate Token drop rates guide.

Fortnite Power Hour Rewards and Bonuses Today

Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone starts each match with a Super Flint-Knock Pistol and a Self-Revive Device during today’s Treasure Hours. Gold Sprites will also appear more often, so if you’re still missing a few from last week’s collection, today is a good time to track them down.

Gold Outfits get a 15× total drop-rate boost, which already includes Golden Week’s 2× Outfit bonus. Gold Vehicles and Decals get a 10× boost. The odds below are for finding one specific reward per Treasure Chest.

Reward Usual odds per chest Treasure Hours boost Boosted odds per chest A Solid Gold Outfit 1 in 1,562,500 15× About 1 in 104,167 A Solid Gold Vehicle & Decal 1 in 7,813 10× About 1 in 781

How Long Does Fortnite Golden Week Last?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Golden Week runs from Saturday, November 28, through the end-of-chapter event on Saturday, December 5. Cosmetic Treasures from previous Captain weeks are back in chests, and the Solid Gold Captain X Outfit arrives a day early. With more rewards in the pool, Epic says the chance of finding any Treasure improves from 1 in 62 to 1 in 21 per chest, excluding duplicates you already own.

There are also more Sprite Chests on the map, Sprite variants appear more often, and Sprite XP and Sprite Dust are doubled all week. If you miss both rounds today, you’ll still have until December 5 to hunt for returning cosmetics and fill out your Sprite collection.