Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass Revealed – All Mini Season Skins

Epic Games has revealed the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass. While it features classic character remixes, it also has some surprises, such as One Piece’s Nico Robin and Ace. Here are all the skins included in the next Fortnite Battle Pass, launching in November 2026.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass has been revealed by Epic Games, and features six new skins including remix outfits and One Piece characters. If you did a double take at that last part, you are not alone!

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According to the official key art released on X, the Fortnite mini season’s Battle Pass will feature both Nico Robin and Portgas D. Ace. Here is the full list of skins included in the Treasure Hunters Battle Pass:

All Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass Skins

Nico Robin (One Piece)

(One Piece) Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

(One Piece) Jonesy (Remix)

(Remix) Cuddle Team Leader (Remix)

(Remix) Charlotte (Remix)

(Remix) Captain X

Next Fortnite Battle Pass First Look

The new Fortnite Treasure Hunters key art also gives us our first look at the mini season’s Battle Pass skins. For your convenience, we have included images of each outfit below to give you a preview of the new cosmetics dropping on November 1:

Nico Robin Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ace Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jonesy Remix Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cuddle Team Leader Remix Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Charlotte Remix Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Captain X Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass release date is Sunday, November 1, 2026. According to dataminers, the mini season is expected to launch at 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET. The Battle Pass should be available once server downtime ends, though that timing could change if maintenance runs longer than expected.

Based on the expected 4 a.m. PT launch window, here’s the release time table:

Region Release Time Date Los Angeles (PST) 4 a.m. November 1 Denver (MST) 5 a.m. November 1 Chicago (CST) 6 a.m. November 1 New York (EST) 7 a.m. November 1 São Paulo (BRT) 9 a.m. November 1 London (GMT) 12 p.m. November 1 Paris / Berlin (CET) 1 p.m. November 1 India (IST) 5:30 p.m. November 1 China / Singapore (CST / SGT) 8 p.m. November 1 Japan (JST) 9 p.m. November 1 Sydney (AEDT) 11 p.m. November 1 Auckland (NZDT) 1 a.m. November 2

If you are wondering how many days are left until Fortnite Treasure Hunters goes live, we have created a countdown timer for you here:

Time Left to Enter: Deadline: November 1, 2026 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

Between its remixed Fortnite favorites and the arrival of Nico Robin and Ace, Treasure Hunters gives players plenty to look forward to. If either One Piece character is on your wishlist, this mini season’s Battle Pass could be worth picking up.

For those wanting the rest of the One Piece Fortnite skins, you will have to purchase them in a bundle that will be made available in the item shop. So far Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, and Buggy have all been confirmed to be in the crossover.