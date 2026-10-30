Fortnite Treasure Hunters Revealed: New Map, Sprites, Weapons, and Skins

Fortnite Treasure Hunters is bringing One Piece powers, a new Battle Royale island, and pirate crews to the game on November 1. Here is everything you need to know about the mini season, including its new weapons, Sprites, map changes, Battle Pass skins, and upcoming collabs.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Treasure Hunters release date is November 1, with the mini season reportedly set to go live at around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET following server downtime. Here is when Treasure Hunters is in major regions, based on that estimated start time:

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Fortnite Treasure Hunters Release Times

Region Expected Start Time Date US Pacific (PST) 4:00 AM November 1 US Eastern (EST) 7:00 AM November 1 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 AM November 1 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 PM November 1 Central Europe (CET) 1:00 PM November 1 South Africa (SAST) 2:00 PM November 1 United Arab Emirates (GST) 4:00 PM November 1 India (IST) 5:30 PM November 1 Singapore (SGT) 8:00 PM November 1 Japan (JST) 9:00 PM November 1 Australia — Sydney (AEDT) 11:00 PM November 1 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 AM November 2

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Map Changes Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters takes place on Crossbones Isle, a new 80-player Battle Royale map. The island features locations from One Piece, alongside a battleship belonging to A$AP Rocky. Yes, you read that correctly!

Players will be able to explore Arlong Park and Windmill Village, or climb into cannons to launch themselves across the island. However, the map will also change throughout the mini season as new captains arrive with their own crews and take over POIs.

The adventure begins with the Straw Hat Crew and A$AP Rocky Crew. Lil Uzi Vert, Cap’n Hatsune Miku, and Kasane Teto will then join the hunt in the following weeks.

All Fortnite Treasure Hunters POIs Confirmed So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

Arlong Park: A location from One Piece that players can explore on Crossbones Isle.

A location from One Piece that players can explore on Crossbones Isle. Windmill Village: Another familiar One Piece location making its debut on the new island.

Another familiar One Piece location making its debut on the new island. $.$. Rocky: A$AP Rocky’s battleship POI, where players can challenge him for a chance to obtain his Shock Rocket.

There will also be hidden treasures scattered across Crossbones Isle, including Captain X’s mega chest. Although what’s inside the mysterious chest is still being kept under wraps.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Weapons and Items

Screenshot: Epic Games, Toei Animation

One Piece abilities are one of the biggest additions coming to Fortnite Treasure Hunters. Players will be able to use Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit, wield Zoro’s Three Sword Style, and fight with other items inspired by the popular anime.

These abilities will be available across the island when the mini season begins. However, players looking for A$AP Rocky’s weapon will need to board his battleship and challenge him.

For your convenience, here is a list of the new Fortnite Treasure Hunters weapons and abilities confirmed so far:

New Fortnite Treasure Hunters Weapons and Abilities

Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit: Use Luffy’s signature rubber powers during Battle Royale matches.

Use Luffy’s signature rubber powers during Battle Royale matches. Ace’s Flame-Flame Fruit: Fight with the fiery abilities associated with Portgas D. Ace.

Fight with the fiery abilities associated with Portgas D. Ace. Zoro’s Three Sword Style: Slice through opponents using Zoro’s iconic fighting style.

Slice through opponents using Zoro’s iconic fighting style. Usopp’s Slingshot: Take aim with the Straw Hat sniper’s trusty weapon.

Take aim with the Straw Hat sniper’s trusty weapon. A$AP Rocky’s Shock Rocket: A rocket weapon that players can obtain by challenging A$AP Rocky aboard the $.$. Rocky.

Additional weapons will arrive throughout the mini season during special Captain’s Days events. So, the launch lineup is only the beginning of what players can expect to find on Crossbones Isle.

New Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

New Sprites are confirmed for Fortnite Treasure Hunters, with additional arrivals tied to Captain’s Days. These events will introduce new Sprites, weapons, and other additions to the Battle Royale map throughout November.

However, the announcement does not reveal the individual Sprite names or their abilities yet. As a result, a complete Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites list has not been confirmed.

Here is what we know so far:

New Sprites will arrive during Captain’s Days.

The first Captain’s Day begins alongside the mini season on November 1.

Additional Captain’s Days are scheduled throughout November.

These events will also introduce new weapons and other map additions.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Captain’s Days Schedule

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters will feature several Captain’s Days as new crews join the adventure. The first event begins on November 1 at 9 AM ET, with four more dates announced for later in the month.

Here is the full Fortnite Treasure Hunters Captain’s Days schedule confirmed so far:

Captain’s Day Start Time November 1 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET November 7 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET November 12 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET November 14 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET November 21 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET

Mastery Mondays and Treasure Hours Sundays will also run throughout the mini season. These recurring events will feature bonuses such as Captain’s weapons at the start of matches and boosted drops.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Portgas D. Ace and Nico Robin headline the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass. The One Piece characters will be joined by new anime versions of Jonesy, Cuddle Team Leader, and Charlotte.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to put together a pirate crew featuring familiar Fortnite characters and One Piece favorites, this is your chance!

All Confirmed Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass Skins

Portgas D. Ace

Nico Robin

Jonesy – new anime look

– new anime look Cuddle Team Leader – new anime look

– new anime look Charlotte – new anime look

Epic Games has also revealed a bonus for players who gift the Battle Pass to a friend. Both the sender and recipient will receive the Dark Kawaii Team Leader Outfit style.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Treasure Hunters collabs extend beyond the Battle Pass. Luffy, Nami, and Usopp will arrive in the Item Shop when the mini season launches, with more One Piece characters following shortly afterward.

A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Kasane Teto, and Cap’n Hatsune Miku will also get Shop releases during November. Here is the full announced schedule:

Skin or Sidekick Item Shop Release Date Luffy November 1 Nami November 1 Usopp November 1 A$AP Rocky November 5 at 7 PM ET Zoro November 7 Sanji November 7 Chopper Sidekick November 7 Lil Uzi Vert November 12 Buggy November 13 Kasane Teto November 14 Cap’n Hatsune Miku November 14

Chopper is specifically listed as a Sidekick, rather than a playable Outfit. Exact Shop release times for the other characters were not included in the announcement.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters begins on November 1, with the adventure building toward a Chapter 7 end event on Saturday, December 5.

Epic Games is keeping the finale’s details a mystery for now, although its announcement teases that time is on players’ side “for now.” Between Captain X’s mega chest and the rotating pirate crews, it looks like there will be plenty to keep players busy before the hunt comes to an end.