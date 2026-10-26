Fortnite Treasure Hunters Release Date and Start Times

The new Fortnite season is almost here, and Treasure Hunters is bringing a pirate-themed adventure to the battle royale. From its expected launch times to the confirmed One Piece collab, here is when the next Fortnite season starts and what players can expect.

When Is the Next Fortnite Season?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The next Fortnite season, Treasure Hunters, starts on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Epic Games revealed the new mini-season with a teaser trailer showing a treasure map and its November 1 release date.

Videos by VICE

With Chapter 7 Season 4 ending on October 31, players only have a few days left to finish their Override Battle Pass. If you still have rewards to unlock, now is the time to get those last matches in before the season changes.

According to dataminers, downtime is expected to begin on November 1 at around 1 AM PT, with Treasure Hunters expected to launch at around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. Here is when the new Fortnite season is expected to go live in major regions, based on that reported 4 AM PT launch:

Fortnite Mini Season Release Times

Region Expected Start Time Date US Pacific (PST) 4:00 AM November 1 US Eastern (EST) 7:00 AM November 1 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 AM November 1 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 PM November 1 Central Europe (CET) 1:00 PM November 1 South Africa (SAST) 2:00 PM November 1 United Arab Emirates (GST) 4:00 PM November 1 India (IST) 5:30 PM November 1 Singapore (SGT) 8:00 PM November 1 Japan (JST) 9:00 PM November 1 Australia — Sydney (AEDT) 11:00 PM November 1 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 AM November 2

Screenshot: Epic Games

Note: Epic Games has not confirmed the exact server reopening time, so these estimates could change. The table accounts for US daylight saving time ending on November 1. As always, players will need to wait for maintenance to finish before jumping into the new season.

When Is One Piece Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The One Piece Fortnite release date is expected to arrive as part of Treasure Hunters, which starts November 1. Epic Games officially confirmed the crossover with a teaser trailer featuring the Going Merry flying through the clouds, teasing a new Battle Bus based on the Straw Hat Pirates’ iconic ship.

However, it is still unclear whether the One Piece Fortnite skins will actually be available on November 1. While the crossover is part of the upcoming mini-season, the outfits could be released later. Epic has not announced an exact Item Shop release date for them yet.

So, while One Piece fans have plenty to look forward to when Treasure Hunters begins, we will have to wait for more details to find out when its characters become playable.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Pirate Crews Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The new Fortnite mini-season will have a pirate theme, with various crews joining the treasure hunt. That includes a mix of Fortnite characters, musicians, and crossover characters.

Here are the pirate crews revealed or teased so far:

Jones & Hope’s Crew

A$AP Rocky’s Crew

Straw Hat Pirates ( One Piece )

Hatsune Miku & Kasane Teto’s Crew

Lil Uzi Vert’s Crew

A mysterious crew that has not been revealed yet

We are still waiting to find out exactly how these factions will work in matches. However, between the Straw Hat Pirates and the other crews joining the hunt, Treasure Hunters is already shaping up to be a pretty packed mini-season.

Is chapter 7 the last chapter of Fortnite?

No, Chapter 7 is not the last chapter of Fortnite. Despite online speculation, we are getting a Fortnite Chapter 8 Season 1 release date in December 2026. However, after Chapter 7 Season 4 ends on October 31, we will first transition into a Fortnite mini season called Treasure Hunters which will last around 30 days.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters will feature a new map, and will be anime and pirate-themed. So those waiting for the next major Fortnite Chapter will have to wait for the mini season to conclude first.