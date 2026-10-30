Fortnite Treasure Hunters Item Shop Schedule Revealed – All Skins and Release Dates

Epic Games has revealed the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Item Shop schedule, including when players can pick up Luffy, Zoro, and other One Piece characters. Here are all the confirmed Fortnite Treasure Hunters skins, their release dates, and when they arrive in the Shop.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Treasure Hunters Shop skins arrive on November 1, when the mini . Players will be able to purchase One Piece characters Luffy, Nami, and Usopp, with additional collabs rolling out throughout November.

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However, the Straw Hat crew won’t be the only characters joining the adventure. A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Kasane Teto, and Cap’n Hatsune Miku will also arrive in the Item Shop during the pirate-themed mini season.

Each release is scheduled for 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, following the Item Shop reset after daylight saving time ends on November 1. For your convenience, here is the full Fortnite Treasure Hunters Shop schedule confirmed so far:

Skin Item Shop Release Date Release Time Luffy November 1 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Nami November 1 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Usopp November 1 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET A$AP Rocky November 5 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Zoro November 7 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Sanji November 7 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Chopper Sidekick November 7 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Lil Uzi Vert November 12 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Buggy November 13 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Kasane Teto November 14 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Cap’n Hatsune Miku November 14 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has specifically listed Chopper as a Sidekick, rather than a playable skin. Which given his tiny size, is perfectly understandable! So, while the adorable One Piece character is joining Fortnite, his release is a little different from the other Straw Hats.

When Do One Piece Skins Release in Fortnite Treasure Hunters?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Treasure Hunters One Piece Shop skins will launch in three waves. Luffy, Nami, and Usopp arrive first on November 1, followed by Zoro, Sanji, and the Chopper Sidekick on November 7. Buggy then joins the lineup on November 13.

That means players hoping to put together the Straw Hat crew will need to check the Item Shop on more than one date. Each wave arrives at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on its respective release day.

Here is a quick breakdown of the Fortnite One Piece Shop releases:

November 1: Luffy, Nami, and Usopp.

Luffy, Nami, and Usopp. November 7: Zoro, Sanji, and the Chopper Sidekick.

Zoro, Sanji, and the Chopper Sidekick. November 13: Buggy.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Prices and dates for when these cosmetics will leave the Item Shop have not been included in the announced schedule.

Are Ace and Nico Robin Coming to the Fortnite Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ace and Nico Robin are included in the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass, rather than the announced Item Shop lineup. Players looking to unlock those two One Piece characters will need to get them through the mini season’s pass.

The also features new anime looks for Jonesy, Cuddle Team Leader, and Charlotte. Additionally, players who gift the pass to a friend will both receive a bonus Dark Kawaii Team Leader Outfit style.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters begins on November 1, with new captains and their crews arriving throughout the mini season. The adventure will build toward the Chapter 7 end event on December 5.