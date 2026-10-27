All Fortnite Treasure Hunters Skins Revealed – Next Battle Pass

Epic Games has revealed the Fortnite Treasure Hunters battle pass skins in a new trailer. The upcoming mini season will feature Pirate Hatsune Miku, Kasane Teto, One Piece and more. Here are the new skins confirmed in the next Fortnite Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Treasure Hunters Skins Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has just released the Fortnite Treasure Hunters trailer, which gave us our first look at all the new skins coming in November 2026. The upcoming mini season lineup is pretty stacked so far, featuring VTuber Kasane Teto, Hatsune Miku and Asap Rocky.

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The trailer also revealed all of the One Piece Fortnite Skins, which includes Luffy, Nami, Usop, Zoro, Sanji, Buggy and Ace. For your convenience, here is every Fortnite Treasure Hunters skin confirmed to be coming to the game so far.

Luffy (One Piece Crossover)

(One Piece Crossover) Zoro (One Piece Crossover)

(One Piece Crossover) Nami (One Piece Crossover)

(One Piece Crossover) Usopp (One Piece Crossover)

(One Piece Crossover) Sanji (One Piece Crossover)

(One Piece Crossover) Ace (One Piece Crossover)

(One Piece Crossover) Buggy (One Piece Crossover)

(One Piece Crossover) Kasane Teto

Hatsune Miku (Pirate Outfit)

(Pirate Outfit) A$AP Rocky

Lil Uzi Vert

Jonesy (Battle Pass)

(Battle Pass) Hope (Battle Pass)

(Battle Pass) Charlotte (Battle Pass)

(Battle Pass) Cuddle Team Leader (Battle Pass)

(Battle Pass) Oscar (Battle Pass)

Here is also an image that shows what all of the skins look like as shown in the recent Fortnite Treasure Hunters trailer:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Next Fortnite Battle Pass Confirmed Skins So Far

Epic Games has not yet confirmed the next Fortnite Battle pass lineup in full. However, promotional posters appear to confirm that the Fortnite Treasure Hunters battle pass is likely to feature five remix skins of iconic characters such as Jonesy, Hope, and Cuddel Team leader.



Here is the skins reportedly featured in the next Fortnite Battle Pass:

Jonesy Remix

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hope Remix

Screenshot: Epic Games

Charlotte Fortnite Remix

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cuddle Team Leader Remix

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Treasure Hunters battle pass will officially go live on November 1, 2026 after server maintenance downtime. As far as Pirate Miku, Teto and One Piece, those skins will likely be sold in the item shop. Epic Games also not revealed the Oscar remix cosmetic that is rumored to also be in the mini season battle pass.