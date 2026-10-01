The Trick or Treat Crown Sprite is now available to unlock in Fortnite following the October 1 Fortnitemares 2026 update. Here is how to obtain the new Fortnite Crown Sprite variant early before the rest of the Trick or Treat Sprites arrive.

How to Get the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite in Fortnite

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To get the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite in Fortnite, you must master the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite by winning a single match with it equipped. Using the Adventure Sprite or trading with another player will not count toward completing this requirement.

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The Trick or Treat Crown Sprite is actually the first Trick or Treat Sprite variant that players can unlock in Fortnite. Although the rest of the collection isn’t expected to launch until October 8, you can already earn the Crown version following today’s Fortnitemares 2026 v42.30 update.

Unfortunately, unlocking the latest Crown Sprite takes quite a few wins. Epic Games requires you to obtain and master each previous Crown variant in order before you can earn the new Trick or Treat version.

How to Unlock the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Step 1: Win a Battle Royale match to unlock the base Crown Sprite.

Win a Battle Royale match to unlock the base Crown Sprite. Step 2: Equip the Crown Sprite and win a match with it on your back to obtain the Cheat Master Crown Sprite.

Equip the Crown Sprite and win a match with it on your back to obtain the Cheat Master Crown Sprite. Step 3: Equip the Cheat Master Crown Sprite and earn another Victory Royale to unlock the Gold Crown Sprite.

Equip the Cheat Master Crown Sprite and earn another Victory Royale to unlock the Gold Crown Sprite. Step 4: Equip the Gold Crown Sprite and win another match to obtain the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite.

Equip the Gold Crown Sprite and win another match to obtain the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite. Step 5: Equip the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite and earn a Victory Royale to unlock the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite.

Equip the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite and earn a Victory Royale to unlock the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite. Step 6: Equip the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite and win one more match with it on your back to unlock the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite.

You must unlock the Crown Sprites in this order: Base > Cheat Master > Gold > Loot Hacker > Bounty Hunter > Trick or Treat.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Yes, that is a lot of Victory Royales. If you’re starting from scratch, you’ll need six wins in total, including the first match that unlocks the base Crown Sprite. However, if you already own the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite, you only need to win another match with it equipped to earn the new variant.

When Do Trick or Treat Fortnite Sprites Release?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games added in the October 1 update, the rest of the 23 Trick or Treat Sprite variants aren’t expected to become available until October 8, 2026.

As a result, the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite is technically the first Sprite from the collection that you can earn right now. If you want to get a head start before the remaining Halloween variants arrive, equip your Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite and try to secure another Victory Royale.