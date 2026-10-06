23 New Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprites Are Being Added on October 8

23 new Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprites are being added to the battle royale this Thursday, October 8. According to Epic Games, we are getting the rest of the Halloween Sprite variants as part of Fortnitemares 2026. Here is when they go live, along with the complete collection and their powers.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprites release date is Thursday, October 8, 2026. According to an in-game banner, Epic Games will be adding the remaining Fortnitemares 2026 Halloween variants starting at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, after the daily Sprite reset.

Videos by VICE

Due to time zones, some regions won’t get the new Trick or Treat Sprite variants until October 9. To make it easier to track when the new Sprites go live in each region, we’ve created an easy-to-read time table below:

Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprites Release Times

Region / Time Zone Start Time Date US Pacific (PT) 6:00 AM October 8 US Eastern (ET) 9:00 AM October 8 Brazil — Brasília (BRT) 10:00 AM October 8 UTC 1:00 PM October 8 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM October 8 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 PM October 8 Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00 PM October 8 Japan (JST) 10:00 PM October 8 Australia — Sydney (AEDT) 12:00 AM October 9 New Zealand (NZDT) 2:00 AM October 9

All Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprites: Complete List

Screenshot: Epic Games

While the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite is already available, the rest of the Halloween variants have been locked in the game’s files since the Fortnitemares 2026 update went live on October 1.

The rest of the 23 new Fortnite Sprites will become available on Thursday, October 8, allowing players to finally complete the Trick or Treat collection. Here is the full list of all 24 Trick or Treat Sprites, including the already available Crown:

Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite

Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite

Trick or Treat Bushranger Sprite

Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite

Trick or Treat Tails Sprite

Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite

Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite

Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite

Trick or Treat Crown Sprite

Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite

Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite

Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite

Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite

Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite

Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite

Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite

Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite

Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Trick or Treat Pond Sprite

Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite

Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite

Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprite Powers and Where to Find Them

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprites give players a chance to spawn candy when opening containers. Players will be able to find the new Halloween variants in chests, as well as through random Cheat Codes spawned across the map.

While they aren’t the most powerful Sprites, they are perfect for getting players into the Fortnitemares 2026 mood, as their designs are based on the popular Halloween treat, candy corn.