Fortnite Tung Tung Tung Sahur Skin Leaked – Brainrot Set Release Date, Bundle & Prices

After months of leaks and rumors, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite skin has been leaked by dataminers. The Fortnite Brainrot set is coming to the battle royale soon and also features Ballerina Cappuccina. Here is when the Fortnite Tung Tung Sahur collab releases and the cosmetic items included in it.

Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite Skin Leaked (First Look)

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you are wondering if this is an April Fools joke, it’s not. After initially being teased back in February, a Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite skin has been leaked by dataminers. The new Brainrot set was confirmed in the Fortnite April 1 update, which had the cosmetics decrypted in its files.

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The Brainrot set will include a Ballerina Cappuccina and Tung Tung Tung Sahur skin. However, more importantly, dataminers have given us our first look at how the viral AI Brainrot characters will actually look in-game.

For your convenience, we are going to post HD images below to give you a closer look at what Tung Tung Tung Sahur looks like in the battle royale:

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ballerina Cappuccina (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

Yes, Tung Tung Tung Sahur will be in Fortnite, and is a real skin. However, at the time of writing, the cosmetic was not yet added to the battle royale in its April Fools update. However, we might have an idea when the Fortnite Brainrot set launches.

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite skin release date is Friday, April 3, 2026. That means it should be made available when the item shop resets at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Update: Dataminers have since confirmed that the set will release on April 3. Here is when the Brainrot Fortnite set will go live in every region:

Fortnite Tung Tung Tung Sahur Release Times (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM April 3 North America (ET) 8:00 PM April 3 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM April 3 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 AM April 4 Europe (CET) 2:00 AM April 4 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM April 4 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM April 3 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM April 4 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM April 4

All Fortnite Brainrot Skins, Cosmetics & Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite skin will be sold as a standalone cosmetic, or in a Brainrot set. The cosmetic bundle will feature a Ballerina Cappuccina skin, weapon skins, and yes, even a pickaxe.

Here is the full list of Fortnite Brainrot cosmetic items and their potential pricing:

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Ballerina Cappuccina (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks

1, 500 V-Bucks Tung Thunker (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Ballerina’s Spoon-Erina (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Tung Tung Tung Wraphur (Weapon Wrap): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Wrappuccina (Weapon Wrap): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Fortnite Brainrot Bundle: 3,300 V-Bucks

Fortnite Brainrot Bundle Price Explained (40% Discount)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Brainrot bundle is expected to cost around 3,300 V-Bucks. This estimate is based on the total number of cosmetic items and the usual 40% discount Epic Games gives for new skin bundles.

While Epic Games does not confirm pricing before items hit the shop, recent collabs have followed a similar discount structure. Individually, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur skin is expected to cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

However, one wildcard is that the Brainrot characters are not from a major IP. Since they are AI-created characters that originate from a TikTok creator, Epic could price the cosmetics lower than usual. If that happens, the bundle price could drop significantly.