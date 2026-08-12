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When Is the Fortnite Live Event? Unstable Story Moment Start Times for August 15

Fortnite’s Unstable Story Moment launches on August 15. Here is when the Fortnite live event starts in every region.

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The Fortnite Unstable Story Moment event will go live on August 15, which is a finale to Chapter 7 Season 3. Here is when the Fortnite live event starts in every region and what players can expect from the story experience.

Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Start Time Explained

Fortnite Unstable Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Unstable Story Moment Fortnite live event is on Saturday, August 15, and starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The live experience will largely serve as a finale to Chapter 7 Season 3 and will set up the game’s story for the Fortnite Override season, which goes live five days later on August 20.

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However, the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment experience has multiple events that day, including a lobby queue. Epic Games will also host two Mythic Sprite Hours on August 15, after the live event. During these limited-time Power Hours, some of the game’s rarest Sprites, such as the Zero Point Sprite and Grim Sprite, will appear across the map.

As a result, trying to figure out when to log in based on your region can be a bit confusing. For your convenience, we have created easy-to-read tables below that list when the Fortnite live event starts on August 15:

Fortnite Live Event Start Times (United States)

Unstable Story Moment Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games
US Time ZoneDateStart Time
Pacific Time (PT)August 1511:00 AM
Mountain Time (MT)August 1512:00 PM
Central Time (CT)August 151:00 PM
Eastern Time (ET)August 152:00 PM

Fortnite Live Event Global Start Times

RegionDateStart Time
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)August 153:00 PM
London, United Kingdom (BST)August 157:00 PM
Paris, France (CEST)August 158:00 PM
Berlin, Germany (CEST)August 158:00 PM
Istanbul, Turkey (TRT)August 159:00 PM
Dubai, UAE (GST)August 1510:00 PM
Beijing, China (CST)August 162:00 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST)August 163:00 AM
Seoul, South Korea (KST)August 163:00 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST)August 164:00 AM
Auckland, New Zealand (NZST)August 166:00 AM

Fortnite Unstable Story Moment – What to Expect

Unstable Story Moment Fortnite Live Event
Screenshot: Epic Games

According to datamine leaks, the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment will only last around three minutes. So, don’t expect it to be a massive story experience like Fortnite Shattered was in Chapter 7 Season 2. Instead, the Fortnite Unstable live event will largely bridge the story from Chapter 7 Season 3 to the Fortnite Override season.

Leaks have also revealed that the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment will feature posters of Sonic and other gaming legends. The story experience will reportedly tease the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs that will be heavily featured next season.

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