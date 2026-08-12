When Is the Fortnite Live Event? Unstable Story Moment Start Times for August 15

The Fortnite Unstable Story Moment event will go live on August 15, which is a finale to Chapter 7 Season 3. Here is when the Fortnite live event starts in every region and what players can expect from the story experience.

Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Start Time Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Unstable Story Moment Fortnite live event is on Saturday, August 15, and starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The live experience will largely serve as a finale to Chapter 7 Season 3 and will set up the game’s story for the , which goes live five days later on August 20.

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However, the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment experience has multiple events that day, including a lobby queue. Epic Games will also host two Mythic Sprite Hours on August 15, after the live event. During these limited-time Power Hours, some of the game’s rarest Sprites, such as the Zero Point Sprite and Grim Sprite, will appear across the map.

As a result, trying to figure out when to log in based on your region can be a bit confusing. For your convenience, we have created easy-to-read tables below that list when the Fortnite live event starts on August 15:

Fortnite Live Event Start Times (United States)

Screenshot: Epic Games

US Time Zone Date Start Time Pacific Time (PT) August 15 11:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) August 15 12:00 PM Central Time (CT) August 15 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) August 15 2:00 PM

Fortnite Live Event Global Start Times

Region Date Start Time São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) August 15 3:00 PM London, United Kingdom (BST) August 15 7:00 PM Paris, France (CEST) August 15 8:00 PM Berlin, Germany (CEST) August 15 8:00 PM Istanbul, Turkey (TRT) August 15 9:00 PM Dubai, UAE (GST) August 15 10:00 PM Beijing, China (CST) August 16 2:00 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) August 16 3:00 AM Seoul, South Korea (KST) August 16 3:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) August 16 4:00 AM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) August 16 6:00 AM

Fortnite Unstable Story Moment – What to Expect

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to datamine leaks, the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment will only last around three minutes. So, don’t expect it to be a massive story experience like Fortnite Shattered was in Chapter 7 Season 2. Instead, the Fortnite Unstable live event will largely bridge the story from Chapter 7 Season 3 to the Fortnite Override season.

Leaks have also revealed that the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment will feature posters of Sonic and other gaming legends. The story experience will reportedly tease the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs that will be heavily featured next season.