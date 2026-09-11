Fortnite Update Schedule for 2026 Leaked – Fortnitemares and Chapter 8 Dates Revealed

The remaining Fortnite update schedule for 2026 has reportedly leaked online. The dates reveal when Fortnitemares will begin, the launch of a new mini-season, and when players can expect Fortnite Chapter 8 Season 1 to start.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dataminers have recently revealed that seven more Fortnite updates are currently scheduled for 2026. The leaked update schedule also reveals that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will reportedly end on October 31. Here are all the upcoming Fortnite update dates:

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September 17, 2026

October 1, 2026 : Fortnitemares 2026 Start Date

: Fortnitemares 2026 Start Date October 15, 2026

November 1, 2026 : Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Ends, Mini-Season Begins

: Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Ends, Mini-Season Begins November 12, 2026

December 5, 2026 : Fortnite Chapter 8 Launches

: Fortnite Chapter 8 Launches December 17, 2026 Fortnite Winterfest 2026 Launches

Fortnite Winterfest 2026 Launches January 7, 2027

Screenshot: HypeX

It is also important to mention that these dates could always change before the updates go live. However, this is reportedly what Epic Games currently has scheduled internally.

When Does Fortnitemares 2026 Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Fortnitemares 2026 will reportedly start on Thursday, October 1, 2026. The annual Halloween event will seemingly arrive alongside the first major update in October, followed by another update on October 15.

Epic Games has not officially revealed what will be included in Fortnitemares 2026 yet. However, players can likely expect the return of Halloween-themed map changes, quests, rewards, and new collaborations.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override will reportedly end on October 31, 2026. However, Chapter 8 will not begin immediately after the current season concludes. Instead, a new Fortnite mini-season is scheduled to start on November 1.

This shorter season will bridge the gap between the end of Chapter 7 Season 4 and the launch of Chapter 8. The leaked schedule also includes another update on November 12, which will presumably add more content to the mini-season before it ends in December.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 8 Season 1 Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 8 Season 1 will reportedly start on Saturday, December 5, 2026. This means the upcoming mini-season will last for just over a month before Epic Games launches the next major chapter.

Fortnite OG is also reportedly scheduled to end on December 4, just one day before Chapter 8 begins. Based on the leaked dates, Epic Games may be planning a major transition across several of the game’s modes at the beginning of December.

When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2026 Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Winterfest 2026 will reportedly start on Thursday, December 17, 2026. The annual holiday event is expected to launch alongside the second major update of Chapter 8 Season 1.

Like Fortnitemares, Epic Games has not officially revealed what will be included in Winterfest 2026 yet. That said, players can likely expect holiday-themed map changes, free presents, festive quests, and new Christmas skins in the Item Shop.

For now, players should treat these dates as tentative until Epic Games officially confirms its plans for Fortnitemares, the November mini-season, and Chapter 8.