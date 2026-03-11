Fortnite V-Bucks Price Increase Confirmed by Epic Games – New Prices Explained

Epic Games has confirmed a Fortnite V-Bucks price increase, with players receiving fewer V-Bucks for the same purchase starting in Chapter 7 Season 2. Here is when the new pricing goes into effect, and how much you will be paying for the Battle Pass and CREW in the Fortnite Showdown season.

New Fortnite V-Bucks Prices Explained

In a recent announcement, Epic Games has confirmed that there will be a Fortnite V-Bucks price change going into effect soon. In an offficial blog post, the studio explained that the new pricing was due to the increasing costs it takes to run the popular battle royale.

“The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot and we’re raising prices to help pay the bills.” In terms of what is different, players will essentially be getting fewer V-Bucks per bundle purchase. For example, you used to get 1,000 V-Bucks for $8.99, but will now only get 800 of the digital currency.

For your convenience, here is a full list of the new Fortnite V-Bucks prices:

Full List of New Fortnite V Bucks Prices

Pack Previous New With Epic Rewards $8.99 Pack 1,000 V-Bucks 800 V-Bucks +$1.79 back $22.99 Pack 2,800 V-Bucks 2,400 V-Bucks +$4.59 back $36.99 Pack 5,000 V-Bucks 4,500 V-Bucks +$7.39 back $89.99 Pack 13,500 V-Bucks 12,500 V-Bucks +$17.99 back Exact Amount Pack ~$0.50 for 50 V-Bucks $0.99 for 50 V-Bucks —

When the Fortnite V-Bucks Price Increase Starts

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite V-Bucks price increase will go live on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. This will take place on the final day of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. As many of you know by now, the new Fortnite Showdown season will then launch on the 19 after server maintenance ends.

With prices going up, some players may want to invest in V-Bucks now while they are still discounted at the old price. To make it easier, here is a table that shows when the Fortnite V-Bucks price change will go into effect in every region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 12:00 AM March 18 North America (ET) 3:00 AM March 18 United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 AM March 18 Europe (CET) 8:00 AM March 18 Japan (JST) 4:00 PM March 18 Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM March 18 Australia (AEDT)* 6:00 PM March 18

Fortnite Crew Rewards Are Being Reduced

It’s not just V-Bucks getting changed in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, but the Battle Pass and Crew rewards as well. In the same blog post, Epic Games confirmed that players will now get fewer rewards in their subscriptions. Here are the Fortnite Crew changes:

Fortnite Crew Old Reward New Reward Monthly Subscription 1,000 V-Bucks 800 V-Bucks

Fortnite Battle Pass Rewards Are Also Changing

And finally, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass will now cost less to subscribe to. However, you will also get fewer rewards in it than previous chapters.

Old Fortnite Battle Pass:

Cost: 1,000 V-Bucks

1,000 V-Bucks Reward: 1,500 V-Bucks (could be earned back)

New Fortnite Battle Pass:

Cost: 800 V-Bucks

Reward: 800 V-Bucks

As you can see, you are essentially getting 500 fewer V-Bucks than previous battle passes. But on the positive side, it now costs 800 V-Bucks instead of 1,000. For players who don’t play heavily each season, this might actually be preferable if they weren’t unlocking the bonus rewards anyway. For hardcore players, this one is going to sting a bit.

Epic Games Responds to Fortnite Price Increase Backlash

As you can imagine, not all Fortnite players were thrilled with the V-Bucks price increase. However, several Epic Games producers spoke out about the reaction and reaffirmed that costs have gone up to run the game. Senior Director of Ecosystem Growth at Epic Games, Andre Balta, addressed fan reactions on X.

“Seeing comments like ‘the Item Shop is the main focus instead of the game’ hits me really hard. It’s not the impression we want to give nor how we focus our efforts. We put a ton of work and care into Fortnite’s gameplay and this focus is only growing. Paying the bills frees up our teams to continue driving stories and building stuff you love.”

Regardless, a Fortnite price increase is coming starting March 18. So if you want to get a little more extra value for your money, now is the time to buy up the digital currency while it’s still discounted!