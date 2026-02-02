Fortnite v39.40 Update Skins Leaked – Marvel Rivals, Chappell Roan & More

Dataminers have leaked many of the upcoming Fortnite skins being added in v39.40. From Chappell Roan to the new Valentine’s Day skins, here are all of the collabs coming in the next update according to recent Fortnite leaks.

Screenshot: YouTube Chappell Roan, Epic Games

We are only a few days away from the massive Fortnite v39.40 update on February 5, which will bring Valentine’s Day to the battle royale. One of its biggest features is the leaked Chappell Roan Fortnite skin crossover. The Pink Pony Club singer is rumored to be the headliner for the next Fortnite Festival season.

Videos by VICE

However, many previously leaked collabs are also reportedly going to be a part of the update. According to a recent leak posted by insider AdiraFNInfo, the Fortnite v39.40 update will finally feature KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2, Marvel Rivals, and more. For your convenience, here is every leaked Fortnite skin and cosmetic item supposedly being added in the February patch.

All Fortnite v39.40 Skins Leaked So Far

Jinu & Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2)

(KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2) Luna Snow & Magik (Marvel Rivals)

(Marvel Rivals) Derpy Sidekick (KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2)

(KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2) Chappell Roan (Fortnite Festival)

(Fortnite Festival) Valentine’s Day Event Skin (Survey Skin)

(Survey Skin) Ice Hockey Girl Skin (Survey Skin)

(Survey Skin) And more…

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The Fortnite v39.40 update release date is Thursday, February 5, 2026. While release times can change, it’s likely to go live around 4:00 AM PT / 7:00 AM ET following server maintenance downtime. The South Park Fortnite collab is said to end at 4:00 AM ET, which lines up with when maintenance could begin.

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 AM February 5 North America (ET) 7:00 AM February 5 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 PM February 5 Europe (CET) 1:00 PM February 5 Japan (JST) 9:00 PM February 5 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 AM February 5 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 PM February 5

Fortnite Valentine’s Day 2026 Skin Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Another new cosmetic recently revealed was the Fortnite Valentine’s Day 2026 skin. Epic Games themselves teased the new character on their social media banner. However, eagle-eyed fans recognized that the cosmetic was actually featured in an older Fortnite survey.

According to AdiraFNInfo, we’ll finally see the unreleased cosmetic as part of the Fortnite v39.40 update. This makes sense, given that it’s apparently this year’s Valentine’s Day skin and the holiday takes place on February 14.

Screenshot: Epic Games

As for her release date, that isn’t exactly clear. It’s rumored to drop on Thursday, February 5, when the new Fortnite update goes live. However, dataminers only said that the skin would be part of v39.40, which technically lasts a month. That said, with Epic Games officially teasing the skin, we could see it very soon.

Finally, Adira also claims the recently announced Honkai Star Rail Fortnite collab won’t be releasing this update. “HSR and Solo Levelling: Likely will come in two updates, not next.” So yeah, anime and gacha fans might have to wait a little bit longer for these crossover’s. But hey, gives us more time to save up those V-Bucks. Based on these leaks though, the upcoming Fortnite skins in 2026 sound amazing!