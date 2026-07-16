12 New Fortnite Sprites Revealed in v41.20 Datamine Leak

The Fortnite July 16 update is now live, and dataminers have uncovered 12 new Sprites hidden in the v41.20 game files. The leak includes Cube Sprite variants, new Batman styles, and two Mythic Sprites based on football legends. Here is every new Fortnite Sprite discovered in the Fortnite v41.20 update so you can complete your collection!

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v41.20 update has officially rolled out to all servers, bringing with it a wave of new datamine leaks. One of the biggest discoveries is that Epic Games has added 12 new Fortnite Sprites to the game files in the July 16 patch.

Videos by VICE

As we , the Cube Sprite variant is coming soon to the battle royale. However, leakers have now confirmed which Sprites will get the new rarity. Finally, there were also some surprises, such as two new Mythic Sprites based on football legends.

Here is every new Fortnite Sprite found in the v41.20 game files:

Cube Boss

Vini Jr. (No Variants)

(No Variants) Pollo Sprite (No Variants)

(No Variants) Cube Earth

Cube Fishy

Batman

Gold Batman

Gummy Batman

Galaxy Batman

Holofoil Batman

Cube Grim

Cube Fire

New Fortnite Sprite Powers & How to Get

Screenshot: X @Fecooo_



Of the 12 leaked Sprites, only the Vini Jr., Pollo, and Batman Sprites appear to be currently obtainable in Fortnite. The remaining variants appear to have been added to the game files for future events. Players who jump into the Fortnite v41.20 update can find the new collectibles in Sprite Chests at random spawn locations. For your convenience, we are going to break down what each new Sprite power gives you below.

Vini Jr. Sprite

How to Get: Sprite Chests, random loot drops.

Sprite Chests, random loot drops. Powers: Sprinting for a short time makes your slide destructive. Slide-kicking enemies increases rate of fire and reload speed.

Pollo Sprite

How to Get: Sprite Chests, random loot drops.

Sprite Chests, random loot drops. Powers: Upon an elimination, slowly replenish shield for you and nearby squadmates.

Batman Sprite

How to Get: Completing Weekly Quests, Random Chest Drops

Completing Weekly Quests, Random Chest Drops Powers: Grants the ability to deploy the Bat Cape midair!

Screenshot: Epic Games

As for the Seven and Air Sprites, they are also now available in the July 16 update as part of Fortnite’s Hot Bat Summer event. Players can find both collectibles in random loot chests alongside the new Batman, Vini Jr., and Pollo Sprites. Between the datamined variants and the new Sprites now available in-game, the Fortnite v41.20 update is one of the biggest expansions to the collectible system yet.