‘Fortnite’ Warns Fans to Log in Early for Upcoming Remix Event

If you’re eager to see what the upcoming Fortnite Remix Chapter 2 event has to offer, I would suggest queuing up now. It seems like things are going to get a little dicey, with congested servers being the most prominent headache during live events like this. Don’t fret, we only have three live events to worry about this month.

Image: Epic Games

Remix Into Ignition, ‘Fortnite’ Hot Like the Kitchen

With two Remix events back to back, Fortnite fans have a lot to look forward to. Starting on November 1, 2024, at 6:30 EST, players are going to want to book it to Restored Reels. The storm will be removed alongside eliminations so players can vibe in peace. Sweats will need to look elsewhere if they’re hoping to get some free kills during the Live Events.

Keep this in mind as you’re prepping for Remix: The Prelude ✍️



⌚ Log in early! Beat the queue and hop on Fortnite a few hours early.

⛈️ Remix: The Prelude takes place in Battle Royale and Zero Build playlists! Don’t worry, the storm won’t hurt ya ;)

🏃 Don’t be late! Remix: The… pic.twitter.com/5sGGELT2lM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 1, 2024

What exactly is this live event going to be? It’s impossible to know currently. Even though the Fortnite X account has been tweeting out teasers, butterflies can only point us in a generalized direction. Fans are speculating that the Marshmello live event is going to be coming back. There’s a chance Epic could do something wild, though. Wouldn’t it be something to see the Astroworld collaboration return? I don’t know if we’d be ready for that yet.

As one of the most successful live-service games to ever hit the market, Fortnite is doing it right with these kinds of events. It’s a great way to get the community involved and a fantastic way to show off the change to the UE5 engine. I can only imagine that these live events look absolutely fantastic, to say the least.

November is packed for Fortnite players. And with recent changes to how XP works, it’s going to be easier than ever to claim some slick rewards. I’ve never attended one of these live events, but I have to say, the FOMO is getting to me. Maybe I’ll need to boot up my PS5 so I can queue up now. I can hit the Griddy during these things, right?