Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Details: Release Date & Leaked Harry Potter Hatsune Miku Skins

The Fortnite Winterfest 2025 event is almost here. According to leakers, the December festival will feature Harry Potter and a new Hatsune Miku skin. Here is when Winterfest 2025 is likely to take place in the battle royale.

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to infamous dataminer HypeX, Fortnite Winterfest 2025 will start next week sometime between December 15 and December 19th. While we don’t have an exact release date, it’s been confirmed to launch after the 15th. However, based on this information, we might actually be able to narrow down a time window for the Christmas-themed event.

Taking into consideration leaks and previous Winterfest dates, we expect Fortnite Winterfest 2025 to go live between December 16 and December 19th. It’s hard to nail down an exact date because Epic Games has started the event at various times. To give you an example, we will list all previous year dates below:

Winterfest 2021: Thursday, December 16

Thursday, December 16 Winterfest 2022: Tuesday, December 13

Tuesday, December 13 Winterfest 2023: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Winterfest 2024: Friday, December 20

Friday, December 20 Winterfest 2025: ???

Screenshot: Epic Games

The obvious outlier here is Fortnite Winterfest 2024, which started much later than previous years. Looking over those past dates, though, it seems more likely that we’ll get Winterfest 2025 on a Tuesday or Thursday.

But then again, that is pure speculation at this point. It could even be Friday again, like last year, and be on the 19th. Regardless, we at least have a general time window for when we can expect the event to go live.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skins Leaked So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to leaks, Winterfest 2025 will feature a Hatsune Miku and Harry Potter skin. The “Winter Miku” cosmetic was discovered by dataminers, who found her new hair asset and cosmetic file name in the game’s server data. As for the Harry Potter Fortnite crossover, it’s currently not known which characters from the popular series will appear.

However, leakers also claim that both Harry Potter and Hatsune Miku skins can be unlocked for free using a gift unwrap feature. Below are all the rumored and leaked Winterfest 2025 skins we know about so far:

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Winter Miku (New Hatsune Miku Skin)

(New Hatsune Miku Skin) Winter Lexa (Princess of the Slopes Set)

(Princess of the Slopes Set) Harry Potter

Snow Crash Dummy

Jingle Pig

Chilly the Snowguy

Into the Maelstrom

Winterfest 2025 Event Details (Leaks & Rumors)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HypeX

While there is still a lot we don’t know about Winterfest 2025, there have been some event details that have reportedly been leaked by dataminers. The biggest one is the Harry Potter Fortnite crossover mentioned above. However, according to HypeX, we will also be getting a Harry Potter Broom Mythic item in the battle royale.

The cabin featured in Winterfest 2024 is also reportedly rumored to be coming back. Leakers claim that both Harry Potter and Hatsune Miku will be free gifts. Finally, there is reportedly going to be a Fortnite OG Season 7 Ice King mini-event. The entire OG map will also be completely covered in snow.