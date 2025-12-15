VICE
Fortnite x Bleach Skins Leaked – Release Date & Cosmetic Items Revealed So Far

A Fortnite Bleach collab has been announced. However, images of the skins in the crossover have reportedly been leaked early online.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco, Epic Games
A Fortnite Bleach collab has been announced and is coming soon to the Epic Games battle royale. However, skins for the crossover leaked early online after players discovered marketing material in Japan. Here is the Fortnite x Bleach release date and every cosmetic item rumored so far.

When Is Bleach Coming to Fortnite? (Fortnite x Bleach Release Date)

Fortnite Bleach Skins Leaked
Screenshot: Epic Games, X @NaNa1227TY

Although the Fortnite x Bleach collaboration was initially teased by dataminers last week, Epic Games officially confirmed the crossover in a December 14 trailer. The short clip featured artwork from the anime, as well as Ichigo Kurosaki’s iconic sword. However, the surprise trailer also revealed when the Bleach cosmetic items would be coming to the battle royale.

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Bleach skins release date is Saturday, December 20, 2025. This is interesting because it means that the Bleach outfits will likely be a part of Fortnite Winterfest 2025, which is rumored to go live this week. If true, it could end up being one of the event’s first major crossovers featured in the game’s Item Shop.

For your convenience, here is when the Fortnite Bleach collab releases in every region:

Bleach Winterfest 2025
Screenshot: Bandai Namco, Viz Media, Epic Games

Fortnite Bleach Release Time by Region

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)4:00 PMSaturday, December 20
North America (ET)7:00 PMSaturday, December 20
United Kingdom (GMT)12:00 AMSunday, December 21
Europe (CET)1:00 AMSunday, December 21
Japan (JST)9:00 AMSunday, December 21
Brazil (BRT)1:00 AMSunday, December 21
Australia (AEST)10:00 AMSunday December 21

All Fortnite Bleach Skins Leaked So Far

Poster Japan
Screenshot: X @NaNa1227TY

Unlike previous crossovers that were leaked early by dataminers, the Bleach collab was reportedly discovered by a player who spotted marketing material while traveling. Yes, you read that right. The Fortnite x Bleach skins were revealed by user ‘NaNa1227TY’ on X. The account claims they found a poster for the Fortnite cosmetic items at a local train station in Japan.

While the images look legit, it’s always important to take this with a grain of salt. However, several prominent dataminers are now reporting which Bleach characters will be coming to the game’s item shop on December 20 and it lines up with the image. If true, the Winterfest 2025 collaboration will feature four Bleach skins for purchase:

  • Ichigo Kurosaki
  • Rukia Kuchiki
  • Orihime Inoue
  • Uryū Ishida
Fortnite Item Shop Bleach Skins
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Bleach skins will likely be sold individually or in a discounted bundle. According to dataminer HypeX, there could be a “Number One” Jam Track, as well as “multiple vehicle cosmetic items and more.” So we could also get back bling’s, pickaxes, and additional items for each character. As far as pricing goes, it’s impossible to know before release.

However, based on the Power Rangers bundle that was released in August, I would expect the Bleach bundle to range from 3,000 to 3,400 V-Bucks. That said, it could be cheaper or more expensive depending on how many additional cosmetic items are released alongside the skins. Regardless, the Fortnite x Bleach collab will go live starting December 20. If you an anime fan, it’s time to save up!

