Fortnite x Chainsaw Man Collab May Be Dropping Soon

New leaks suggest that the next Fortnite anime collab is going to bring the Chainsaw Man and some friends to the Battle Royale island.

Everything We Know About the Chainsaw Man Fortnite Leaks

CHAINSAW MAN x FORTNITE – IN THE WORKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ScOf4DWmT6 — Sam (@SamLeakss) January 5, 2026

Fortnite has had a very impressive streak of anime-inspired collabs over the last few months. Most recently the surprise appearance of Bleach characters was successfully predicted by leakers and before that a similar prediction was made for the Jujutsu Kaisen set.

Early this week, Fortnite leaker SamLeakss revealed that Chainsaw Man x Fortnite is “in the works.” Although the leak didn’t provide any specific release window or sources, it was still enough to get the Fortnite community and anime fans hyped for the possible collaboration.

Following the claim from SamLeakss, another prominent member of the Fortnite community, claimed to have sources with similar intel. In their follow-up post, Shiina claimed that the Chainsaw Man Fortnite collab would be dropping soon and that they had heard this information “some time ago.”

CHAINSAW MAN FORTNITE COLLAB DROPPING SOON



First posted by @SamLeakss, I heard similar information some time ago pic.twitter.com/GGuATnFRTe — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 5, 2026

Shiiina leaks very often end up being correct, so having this account chime in is a very good sign for fans who are hoping this rumor comes true.

Unfortunately, neither leaker provides details about which characters might appear when the collab hits the islands. It seems like a reasonable prediction that players might see some combination of Denji (hopefully with a Chainsaw transformation), Makima, Power, and Aki in the item shop when the collab goes live.

There are also no details on Jam Tracks, items, or emotes; but it’s easy to imagine a very cool transformation emote that changes Denji’s appearance mid-match.

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @NaNa1227TY

Fortnite’s Winterfest activities have come to a close and it is almost time for the game to get its next big update and transition to whatever activities and mini-events come next. The next scheduled update takes place later this week on January 9.

Earlier rumors had suggested that the long-rumored South Park collab might drop sometime after the next big update, so it will be interesting to see which rumors and leaks end up getting confirmed and released first. The South Park collab is also rumored to include a powerful Mythic item. So far, none of the Chainsaw Man leaks have confirmed anything about the collab impacting items available during matches, limited-time bosses, or any other additions like that.

Fortnite is available now on consoles and PC. At this time, there is no official confirmation or release date for the Chainsaw Man collab.