Fortnite x South Park Collab Release Date Confirmed

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Fortnite has officially confirmed that a South Park collab is arriving in the game on January 9, 2026.

Fortnite x South Park Crossover Begins on January 9

Fans of South Park no longer need to speculate about whether the Fortnite crossover is real or not. The latest post on social media from Fortnite confirms that Fortnite x South Park is arriving on January 9, 2026.

The teaser was shared on social media and the only context it provided was the image of Butters at a computer, the date, and a brief warning that reads: “Chaos, loading…”

South Park fans will likely pick up on the reference to Butters’ alter ego, Professor Chaos. The hint suggests that perhaps Butters will end up being a playable skin or maybe even the rumored limited-time boss.

Unfortunately, the teaser post doesn’t go into any more details about exactly which skins will be coming to the game or how extensive the crossover is going to be. Early rumors had suggested a significant South Park update including at least one boss on the map, so this is likely going to be a big one.

What is coming in the Fortnite x South Park Crossover?

Screenshot: Ubisoft

The recent The Simpsons crossover event was incredibly popular and it will be interesting to see if South Park can draw the same kind of crowds to the Battle Royale. This update is likely going to be a large one, but fans shouldn’t expect the entire map to be reworked in the same way as the previous Simpsons mini-season. The South Park collab will arrive right in the midst of the current season, so it is likely going to play out more like a traditional collab with items in the game’s shop and a few special additions to the map and item pool.

Some early leaks suggest the Stick of Truth Mythic is going to be very powerful, so it will be very exciting to see if those end up being correct.

Although the teaser didn’t confirm any specific items, we do have the information from earlier leaks to speculate about what is coming to the game. Based on the original leaked information from HYPEX, the upcoming South Park content in Fortnite will include:

MULTIPLE SKINS AS MECHS

Rift Anomaly: “Everyone Kills Kenny”

At least 1 Boss on the map

Stick of Truth Mythic

Respawn Token/Medallion

Unknown Consumable & more..

The actual list of additions should become available within the next day or two.

Fortnite is available now on consoles, PC, and select mobile devices. The Fortnite x South Park collab begins January 9.