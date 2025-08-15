Fortnitemares 2025 Skins Leaked, Including New Mythic Weapon

A new leak has revealed the Fortnite Halloween skins coming to the Battle Royale in October. From Scooby-Doo to Scream, here is everything we know so far about the Fortnitemares 2025 update.

Scooby-Doo Fortnite Skins Are Coming This Halloween

Screenshot: Epic Games

The annual Fortnitemares update in Fortnite will launch on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. However, dataminers have already discovered a major collaboration coming to the multiplayer this Halloween. In an August 14 post on X, prolific leaker SamLeakss revealed that a Scooby-Doo Fortnite skin bundle will be released soon.

“Fortnite x Scooby-Doo is coming SOON. Shaggy appears to have multiple skins or unique styles and will likely be a part of the Fortnitemares 2025 event. This was confirmed by a reliable source who mentioned Jason Voorhees items + more.”

It’s unclear if the rest of the Mystery Gang will also make an appearance, but it would be pretty surprising if Scooby-Doo doesn’t also make an appearance of sorts (even if he’s just back bling).

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

Personally, I’m hoping for a Mystery Machine glider and “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” song emote. While we’re at it, Epic Games should also add Simple Plan’s “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?” theme as a part of Fortnite Jam Tracks as well.

Based on the leaks, the Fortnite Scooby-Doo bundle should be available starting in the middle of October 2025.

All Fortnitemares 2025 Skins Leaked So Far

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Scooby-Doo wasn’t the only Fortnite Halloween skin to get leaked early. In an August 7 post, prolific dataminer HypeX also revealed that Scream mascot Ghostface would be getting a Fortnite skin this October.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, Fortnitemares 2025 will even have a special Ghostface Halloween Mythic item in the game’s Battle Royale mode.

“Ghostface Halloween Mythic leaked. You can stalk players & jumpscare them. You’ll have 2 different attack abilities. The Mythic slows you down at certain points.”

So yeah, the new Scream Fortnite collaboration actually seems pretty complex. For your convenience, here is a list of all the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2025 skins leaked so far:

Scooby-Doo Bundle

Shaggy (Multiple Skins + Unique Styles)

Scream Ghostface (Skin + Mythic Weapon)

Friday the 13th Jason Vorhees (Skin + Pickaxe items)

Screenshot: X @Wensoing

Finally, the Fortnite Season 4 datamine leak confirmed that Fortnitemares will be adding a Jason Voorhees medallion to the game. The new item will likely transform you into the hockey mask-wearing villain.

So if you are a fan of horror, you will definitely not want to miss out on Fortnite’s Halloween event this year. I mean, they are literally letting you stalk players as Ghostface. My only hope is that Epic Games will one day add Art the Clown from Terrifier. Hey, a horror fan can dream, right?