Fortnitemares 2025 Skins Leaked, Including New Mythic Weapon

Many Fortnite Halloween skins have been leaked by dataminers. Here’s everything coming to Fortnitemares 2025.

Fortnite Halloween Skins Leaked Including New Fortnitemares Mythic Weapon
Screenshot: Epic Games, Player First Games, Activision
A new leak has revealed the Fortnite Halloween skins coming to the Battle Royale in October. From Scooby-Doo to Scream, here is everything we know so far about the Fortnitemares 2025 update.

Scooby-Doo Fortnite Skins Are Coming This Halloween

Fortnite Fortnitemares 2024 Art
Screenshot: Epic Games

The annual Fortnitemares update in Fortnite will launch on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. However, dataminers have already discovered a major collaboration coming to the multiplayer this Halloween. In an August 14 post on X, prolific leaker SamLeakss revealed that a Scooby-Doo Fortnite skin bundle will be released soon.

Fortnite x Scooby-Doo is coming SOON. Shaggy appears to have multiple skins or unique styles and will likely be a part of the Fortnitemares 2025 event. This was confirmed by a reliable source who mentioned Jason Voorhees items + more.”

It’s unclear if the rest of the Mystery Gang will also make an appearance, but it would be pretty surprising if Scooby-Doo doesn’t also make an appearance of sorts (even if he’s just back bling).

Scooby-Doo Fortnite Leak
Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

Personally, I’m hoping for a Mystery Machine glider and “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” song emote. While we’re at it, Epic Games should also add Simple Plan’s “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?” theme as a part of Fortnite Jam Tracks as well.

Based on the leaks, the Fortnite Scooby-Doo bundle should be available starting in the middle of October 2025.

All Fortnitemares 2025 Skins Leaked So Far

Fortnite Scream Ghostface Mythic Leak
Screenshot: X @HypeX

Scooby-Doo wasn’t the only Fortnite Halloween skin to get leaked early. In an August 7 post, prolific dataminer HypeX also revealed that Scream mascot Ghostface would be getting a Fortnite skin this October.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, Fortnitemares 2025 will even have a special Ghostface Halloween Mythic item in the game’s Battle Royale mode.

“Ghostface Halloween Mythic leaked. You can stalk players & jumpscare them. You’ll have 2 different attack abilities. The Mythic slows you down at certain points.”

So yeah, the new Scream Fortnite collaboration actually seems pretty complex. For your convenience, here is a list of all the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2025 skins leaked so far:

  • Scooby-Doo Bundle
  • Shaggy (Multiple Skins + Unique Styles)
  • Scream Ghostface (Skin + Mythic Weapon)
  • Friday the 13th Jason Vorhees (Skin + Pickaxe items)
Jason Voorhees Fortnitemares Leak
Screenshot: X @Wensoing

Finally, the Fortnite Season 4 datamine leak confirmed that Fortnitemares will be adding a Jason Voorhees medallion to the game. The new item will likely transform you into the hockey mask-wearing villain.

So if you are a fan of horror, you will definitely not want to miss out on Fortnite’s Halloween event this year. I mean, they are literally letting you stalk players as Ghostface. My only hope is that Epic Games will one day add Art the Clown from Terrifier. Hey, a horror fan can dream, right?

