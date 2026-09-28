Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs Revealed by Epic Games

Epic Games has revealed the main Fortnitemares 2026 collab lineup in new key art. The promotional image teases crossovers with Five Nights at Freddy’s, Beetlejuice, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more ahead of the Halloween event.

All Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs Confirmed So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares returns to Fortnite this Thursday on October 1. However, until now, it’s been a mystery which collabs would appear during the annual Halloween event. Well, we no longer have to speculate about the main lineup, as Epic Games has revealed the main Fortnitemares 2026 crossovers in new key art.

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The Fortnitemares artwork features Freddy Krueger and Beetlejuice, who will finally make their debut in the battle royale. As we , the much-anticipated FNAF Fortnite collab is also coming, bringing Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and its haunted animatronics to the game.

Here is the full list of Fortnitemares 2026 collabs revealed so far:

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Beetlejuice

Slender Man

Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street

The Purge

Black Clover

The key art confirms these crossovers are part of this years Fortnitemares, although Epic Games has yet to reveal exactly when each collab will arrive in the item shop. Players should expect most of these skins to have a staggered release throughout October.

More Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs Could Be Coming

Screenshot: Epic Games

There may be additional Fortnitemares 2026 collabs announced throughout October. Last year’s Halloween event, for example, didn’t reveal the Wednesday Addams crossover until a few weeks into the event.

Fortnitemares 2025 also rolled out some of its crossover reveals over time using movie posters. So while the new key art gives us the main Halloween lineup for 2026, it may only be a teaser of what’s coming.