All Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs Coming In the October 15 Update

Dataminers have revealed the remaining Fortnitemares 2026 collabs releasing after the October 15 update. From Slender Man to Obsession, here are the Halloween Fortnite crossovers that will be launching soon.

All Remaining Fortnitemares Collabs Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s hard to believe that we are already halfway through Fortnitemares 2026. Although Epic Games has already released such as Five Nights at Freddy’s, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Hollow Knight, there are still plenty more on the way.

Videos by VICE

According to dataminers, we have a pretty good idea of which Fortnitemares 2026 collabs will arrive after the upcoming October 15 update. For your convenience, here is the list of remaining reported crossovers:

All Fortnitemares Collabs Releasing After October 15

Screenshot: Epic Games

Obsession

Slender Man

Hazbin Hotel

HamiKuma (Halloween Horror Nights)

Beetlejuice

The Purge

Predator: Badlands

League of Legends (datamined)

Metal Sonic (Sonic Wave 2 datamined)

The Exorcist (datamined)

Dataminers have also listed original Nurse and Spice skins, along with more cosmetics. These aren’t crossovers, but they could give players even more Halloween outfits to choose from.

When Is SlenderMan Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Slender Man is expected to arrive in Fortnite after the October 15 update. According to dataminers, his cosmetics will likely be added to the game’s files on Thursday. However, Epic Games has not confirmed a specific Item Shop release date.

Many of the remaining Fortnitemares 2026 collabs will be added to the game’s files this Thursday, with staggered releases throughout the coming weeks. If we had to guess, October 17 could be a date to watch for Hazbin Hotel or Slender Man, given Epic Games’ recent Saturday crossover releases. That is speculation, though, so don’t mark your calendar just yet.

We’ll update this list as soon as Epic Games releases its weekly shop rotation trailer. Meanwhile, the Obsession crossover is scheduled to launch on October 15, the same day as the upcoming Fortnitemares 2026 update.