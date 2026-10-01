Fortnitemares 2026 Revealed: All Collabs, Weapons, Map Changes and Sprites

Epic Games has revealed the Fortnitemares 2026 update, which brings new weapons, Overrides, map changes, Sprites, and a stacked lineup of Halloween crossovers to Fortnite. From Five Nights at Freddy’s to Hazbin Hotel, here is everything you need to know about this year’s event.

Fortnitemares 2026 Biggest New Features Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2026 launches on October 1, 2026, bringing new Halloween bosses, weapons, and map changes to Battle Royale. The update also kicks off a month of crossover skins, with the Five Nights at Freddy’s Outfits available immediately after server downtime ends.

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One of the biggest additions lets players defeat FNAF animatronic bosses and possess one themselves. Meanwhile, Freddy Krueger is waiting at Nightmare Neighborhood, where defeating him rewards players with his teleporting Nightmare claws.

For your convenience, here are the biggest Fortnitemares 2026 additions:

FNAF animatronic bosses: Defeat and possess an animatronic.

Defeat and possess an animatronic. Freddy Krueger boss: Defeat him to claim Freddy’s Nightmare claws.

Defeat him to claim Freddy’s Nightmare claws. Bonerattler SMG: Reveal enemies through walls.

Reveal enemies through walls. New Overrides: Become invisible while sprinting, boost damage at low health, and disguise your squad as Halloween props.

Become invisible while sprinting, boost damage at low health, and disguise your squad as Halloween props. Halloween Sprites: New Pumpkin and Vampire Sprites arrive this week.

New Pumpkin and Vampire Sprites arrive this week. Horde Rush: The limited-time mode returns.

The limited-time mode returns. Reload updates: An updated Nitemare Island arrives alongside Stranger Things and Squid Grounds on October 8.

All Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs and Skins Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

While Epic Games had already teased several Halloween crossovers, the full Fortnitemares 2026 announcement includes a few surprises. Two of the biggest additions are Hazbin Hotel and Hollow Knight, which were previously unknown.

Epic also confirms that Obsession will receive a skin. Every crossover listed below is included in the announced lineup of Outfits and Characters arriving during October.

Here are all the Fortnitemares 2026 collabs confirmed so far:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Freddy, Bonnie, Foxy and Chica Skins)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (Freddy Kreuger Skin)

Black Clover

Hollow Knight

99 Nights in the Forest

Hazbin Hotel

The Purge

Obsession

Slender Man

Beetlejuice

Predator: Badlands

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

Fortnitemares 2026 Original Skins

The FNAF Fortnite skins will be available in the Item Shop immediately after server downtime ends and the Fortnitemares update goes live. Epic Games also confirms that the animatronic Outfits will visually deteriorate as players take damage during matches.

The remaining crossovers will roll out throughout October. However, the announcement doesn’t provide individual release dates for the rest of the lineup. Players will need to keep an eye on the Item Shop as more Fortnitemares skins and accessories arrive throughout the month.

All Fortnitemares 2026 Weapons and Overrides

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2026 is also adding new ways to take down opponents. One of the biggest additions is the Bonerattler SMG, which can reveal enemies through walls.

Players can also obtain Freddy’s Nightmare by defeating Freddy Krueger at Nightmare Neighborhood. The claws let you teleport into range of opponents before attacking them with a slash.

Meanwhile, the Wood Stake Shotgun and Pumpkin Launcher are returning for the Halloween event. Here is a breakdown of the weapons confirmed in Epic’s announcement:

Screenshot: Epic Games

New and Returning Fortnitemares Weapons

Bonerattler SMG: New SMG that reveals enemies through walls.

New SMG that reveals enemies through walls. Freddy’s Nightmare: Claws that let players teleport into range and slash opponents. Obtained by defeating Freddy Krueger.

Claws that let players teleport into range and slash opponents. Obtained by defeating Freddy Krueger. Wood Stake Shotgun: Returning weapon for Fortnitemares 2026.

Returning weapon for Fortnitemares 2026. Pumpkin Launcher: Returning weapon that fires explosive pumpkins.

Returning weapon that fires explosive pumpkins. Last Call

Infantry Rifle

Light Machine Gun

Slap Candy Corn

New Fortnitemares Overrides

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Halloween update will introduce cursed cartridge Overrides with new abilities. Depending on which one you activate, you can become invisible while sprinting, deal more damage when your health is low, or disguise your squad as Halloween props.

Here are the new Fortnitemares Override effects revealed so far:

Become invisible while sprinting.

Deal increased damage at low health.

Disguise your squad as Halloween props.

Fire pumpkin rockets.

Epic has also teased more Overrides beyond these effects, although the announcement doesn’t name every new cartridge.

New Loot Pool

Unvaulted: Quack Snacks

Quack Snacks Vaulted: Drum Gun, Ranger Assault Rifle, Tetris Rift

Drum Gun, Ranger Assault Rifle, Tetris Rift [New] Snack-O’-Lantern Gizmo: Toss to smash it open and spill a pile of Exotic Candy. Trick or treat yourself!

Fortnitemares 2026 Map Changes Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

One of the biggest Fortnitemares 2026 map additions is Nightmare Neighborhood, a new POI inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street. Freddy Krueger is waiting at the location, giving players a chance to fight the horror icon and claim his weapon.

The Halloween update also features Freaky Fields and Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, where players can encounter the creepy animatronics from Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Here is a quick breakdown of the featured locations and boss encounters:

Nightmare Neighborhood

Screenshot: Epic Games

Nightmare Neighborhood brings A Nightmare on Elm Street into the battle royale. Players who defeat Freddy Krueger at the new POI can pick up Freddy’s Nightmare claws and use their teleporting slash attacks against other opponents.

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover goes beyond Item Shop skins. Players can encounter animatronic bosses at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria and, after defeating them, possess one themselves to cause chaos across the island.

Freaky Fields

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic also names Freaky Fields as one of the locations players can visit during Fortnitemares 2026. However, the announcement doesn’t provide a detailed breakdown of changes to the area.

All New Fortnitemares 2026 Sprites and Powers

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnitemares 2026 update also adds six new Fortnite Sprites for players to collect. However, only four of them will be available on October 1. Here is a list of the new Sprites and what their powers do:

Spooky Dash Sprite: Jump in the air to phase through some objects. Charges regenerate over time, and the charge cooldown decreases with each level up.

Jump in the air to phase through some objects. Charges regenerate over time, and the charge cooldown decreases with each level up. Vampire Sprite: Recover health when damaging an enemy. The percentage of health recovered increases with each level up.

Recover health when damaging an enemy. The percentage of health recovered increases with each level up. The Deer Sprite: Melee attacks deal more damage, with melee damage increasing with each level up.

Melee attacks deal more damage, with melee damage increasing with each level up. Dumpster Dive Sprite: Food provides bonus healing. Find food when jumping out of hiding props, with a small chance of also finding food when opening containers. Finds better food with each level up.

Food provides bonus healing. Find food when jumping out of hiding props, with a small chance of also finding food when opening containers. Finds better food with each level up. Honey Sprite (October 15): Send bees after enemies who damage you.

Send bees after enemies who damage you. Obsession Sprite (October 15): Let One Wish Willow help you collect other Sprites.

Fortnitemares 2026 will also feature the new Trick or Treat Sprite variants. However, the new collectibles might not be released until later in the month. Some dataminers have speculated that they’ll have an October 8 launch.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Halloween event will also extend beyond Battle Royale. Horde Rush is returning, giving players another chance to take on waves of enemies in the limited-time mode.

Meanwhile, Reload’s Halloween update arrives on October 8, 2026. Epic confirms that an updated Nitemare Island will arrive alongside the Stranger Things and Squid Grounds maps.

Here is a quick breakdown of the additional mode updates:

Horde Rush: Squad up against waves of Cube Monsters, build a loadout around powerful perks, and grow stronger across matches. Buy and upgrade the weapons you want, take on surprise encounters, or raise the challenge at Cursed Shrines. Defeat the final boss to keep your run going in Endless Mode.

Squad up against waves of Cube Monsters, build a loadout around powerful perks, and grow stronger across matches. Buy and upgrade the weapons you want, take on surprise encounters, or raise the challenge at Cursed Shrines. Defeat the final boss to keep your run going in Endless Mode. Blitz Royale: Take the new Bonerattler SMG and Freddy’s Nightmare into faster fights, or become Ghost Face with his Last Call knife, alongside more iconic Fortnitemares unvaults. Eliminate its wielder to take the weapon, and the role, for yourself.

Take the new Bonerattler SMG and Freddy’s Nightmare into faster fights, or become Ghost Face with his Last Call knife, alongside more iconic Fortnitemares unvaults. Eliminate its wielder to take the weapon, and the role, for yourself. (OCTOBER 8) Reload: Elite Kado Thorne is calling the shots as Nightmare Island returns on with a refreshed map and a mix of horror weapons, including Siphon loot galore that restores health as you deal damage. Stranger Things and Squid Grounds also join the map rotation.

Fortnitemares 2026 begins on October 1, with the as soon as the update goes live. Additional crossover skins and accessories will arrive throughout October, although many of their individual Item Shop release dates are still to be announced.