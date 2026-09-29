New Fortnite Sprites Revealed for Fortnitemares 2026: Release Date and Powers

Epic Games has revealed two new Fortnite Sprites arriving during Fortnitemares 2026. Here is what the Halloween Sprites look like, when they’re expected to release, and what their powers could do.

New Fortnitemares 2026 Sprites Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that we’re getting two new Fortnite Sprites for this year’s Fortnitemares event. The Halloween sprite variants resemble a jack-o’-lantern and a vampire monster. Although I personally think the Vampire Sprite looks more like a meatball with teeth.

Videos by VICE

Here are the new Fortnitemares Sprites coming this week:

Pumpkin Sprite

Vampire Sprite

Epic Games first teased the Halloween variants in the official Fortnitemares key art. However, the two Sprites were then fully revealed by creators Evrizzle and speedsterfn in a series of posts on X. Here are images of what the new Fortnite Sprites look like:

Screenshot: Evrizzle, speedsterfn, Epic Games

Epic Games sent multiple creators the designs for the upcoming Halloween Sprites so they could 3D-print them. This isn’t the first time new variants have been revealed this way. In fact, we got our first preview of several Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites this way, days before Override even launched.

What Do the New Fortnitemares Sprites Do?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed the new Fortnitemares Sprites’ powers, but dataminers have uncovered some details. According to leaks, the Vampire Sprite will fittingly grant siphon.

Here is what we know so far:

Pumpkin Sprite: Rumored to give you a Pumpkin Head over time that protects you from headshots.

Rumored to give you a Pumpkin Head over time that protects you from headshots. Vampire Sprite: Reportedly grants siphon based on damage dealt, up to 50% with a max-level Sprite.

When Do the Fortnitemares Sprites Come Out?

The new Halloween Fortnite Sprites release date will likely be on October 1, 2026, when the Fortnitemares 2026 update goes live. The in-game tracker also confirms that new Sprites are coming this Thursday, although it doesn’t specify which ones.