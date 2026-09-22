Fortnitemares 2026 Release Date: Start Time and All Leaked Fortnite Collabs

Fortnite is getting ready for Halloween, and this year’s Fortnitemares could bring several major crossovers. According to leaks, the event is expected to run from October 1 through October 31, with Five Nights at Freddy’s and Chucky among some of the names linked to it. Here is the reported Fortnitemares 2026 release date and every confirmed collab so far.

When Is Fortnitemares 2026 Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnitemares 2026 release date is expected to begin on Thursday, October 1, 2026, and run through Saturday, October 31. The Halloween event will reportedly launch alongside the massive v42.30 update.

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Based on previous patch schedules, the should go live at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET after server downtime. Here is when the Halloween update will reportedly go live in every major region:

Country or region Local date Local time United States (Pacific) October 1 4:00 AM PT United States (Eastern) October 1 7:00 AM ET Canada (Vancouver) October 1 4:00 AM PDT Canada (Toronto) October 1 7:00 AM EDT Mexico (Mexico City) October 1 5:00 AM CST Brazil (São Paulo) October 1 8:00 AM BRT United Kingdom October 1 12:00 PM BST France, Germany and Spain October 1 1:00 PM CEST Turkey October 1 2:00 PM TRT Saudi Arabia October 1 2:00 PM AST India October 1 4:30 PM IST Philippines October 1 7:00 PM PHT Japan October 1 8:00 PM JST South Korea October 1 8:00 PM KST Australia (Sydney) October 1 9:00 PM AEST New Zealand October 2 12:00 AM NZDT

Note: Epic games has not yet confirmed patch times yet. The above table is based on previous update rollouts. Fortnite downtime can sometimes last longer depending on server maintenance. We will update this list if anything changes.

All Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs confirmed so Far

Screenshot: Epic Games, Scott Cawthon

Five Nights at Freddy’s and Chucky are among two of the biggest Fortnitemares 2026 leaked so far. However, not every rumored collab has been confirmed for the Halloween event. Some have appeared in datamine leaks, while others have only been teased or rumored so far.

Here is the full list of Fortnitemares 2026 collabs rumored or leaked so far (courtesy of HypeX):

Collab What has been reported Five Nights at Freddy’s Reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks and has been teased League of Legends Confirmed by Dataminers Black Clover Confirmed by Dataminers 99 Nights in the Forest Confirmed by Epic Games Obsession Potentially teased by Fortnite Ember & Blade Listed by HYPEX as confirmed Hello Neighbor Teased by Fortnite Ken Carson Teased by Fortnite and Ken Carson The Purge Teased by Fortnite Beetlejuice Rumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks Trick ’r Treat Rumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks The Goonies Rumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks Chucky Rumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks Marvel Tōkon Rumored or leaked Bendy Described by HYPEX as a weak rumor Additional gaming crossovers Teased, with specific franchises still unknown

FNAF Fortnite Collab Explained

As we reported back in August, a FNAF Fortnite collab is heavily rumored to be apart of this years Fortnitemares event. There is even a POI in the map right now that players believe will be changed to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant.

Dataminers have also recently discovered audio in the game’s files, which appears to be from the iconic 2014 horror title.

Finally, the latest Fortnitemares 2026 collab leaked is Chucky. Dataminers ShiinaBR and FNBRintel recently revealed the leaked crossover in a post on X. “CHUCKY IS LIKELY PART OF THIS FORTNITEMARES.”

CHUCKY IS LIKELY PART OF THIS FORTNITEMARES



(via @FNBRintel & me) pic.twitter.com/ieLsKgfkso — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 21, 2026

With Fortnitemares reportedly running for the entire month of October, don’t expect every skin to arrive on the first day. Epic Games will likely spread the crossovers across multiple Item Shop rotations.

There is also an October 15 update currently scheduled, which may bring many of the rumored Halloween content midway through the event. For now, Fortnitemares 2026 is set to launch on October 1, and will reportedly run until the 31.