VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletter

Gaming

Fortnitemares 2026 Release Date: Start Time and All Leaked Fortnite Collabs

Fortnitemares 2026 is reportedly coming October 1. Here is every leaked Fortnite collab, including FNAF and Beetlejuice.

By

Share:

Fortnite is getting ready for Halloween, and this year’s Fortnitemares could bring several major crossovers. According to leaks, the event is expected to run from October 1 through October 31, with Five Nights at Freddy’s and Chucky among some of the names linked to it. Here is the reported Fortnitemares 2026 release date and every confirmed collab so far.

When Is Fortnitemares 2026 Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnitemares 2025 Loading Screen
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnitemares 2026 release date is expected to begin on Thursday, October 1, 2026, and run through Saturday, October 31. The Halloween event will reportedly launch alongside the massive v42.30 update.

Videos by VICE

Based on previous patch schedules, the annual Fortnitemares event should go live at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET after server downtime. Here is when the Halloween update will reportedly go live in every major region:

Country or regionLocal dateLocal time
United States (Pacific)October 14:00 AM PT
United States (Eastern)October 17:00 AM ET
Canada (Vancouver)October 14:00 AM PDT
Canada (Toronto)October 17:00 AM EDT
Mexico (Mexico City)October 15:00 AM CST
Brazil (São Paulo)October 18:00 AM BRT
United KingdomOctober 112:00 PM BST
France, Germany and SpainOctober 11:00 PM CEST
TurkeyOctober 12:00 PM TRT
Saudi ArabiaOctober 12:00 PM AST
IndiaOctober 14:30 PM IST
PhilippinesOctober 17:00 PM PHT
JapanOctober 18:00 PM JST
South KoreaOctober 18:00 PM KST
Australia (Sydney)October 19:00 PM AEST
New ZealandOctober 212:00 AM NZDT

Note: Epic games has not yet confirmed patch times yet. The above table is based on previous update rollouts. Fortnite downtime can sometimes last longer depending on server maintenance. We will update this list if anything changes.

All Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs confirmed so Far

FNAF Fortnite Collab Leaked for Fortnitemares 2026
Screenshot: Epic Games, Scott Cawthon

Five Nights at Freddy’s and Chucky are among two of the biggest Fortnitemares 2026 leaked so far. However, not every rumored collab has been confirmed for the Halloween event. Some have appeared in datamine leaks, while others have only been teased or rumored so far.

Here is the full list of Fortnitemares 2026 collabs rumored or leaked so far (courtesy of HypeX):

CollabWhat has been reported
Five Nights at Freddy’sReportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks and has been teased
League of LegendsConfirmed by Dataminers
Black CloverConfirmed by Dataminers
99 Nights in the ForestConfirmed by Epic Games
ObsessionPotentially teased by Fortnite
Ember & BladeListed by HYPEX as confirmed
Hello NeighborTeased by Fortnite
Ken CarsonTeased by Fortnite and Ken Carson
The PurgeTeased by Fortnite
BeetlejuiceRumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks
Trick ’r TreatRumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks
The GooniesRumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks
ChuckyRumored; reportedly appeared in Rocket League leaks
Marvel TōkonRumored or leaked
BendyDescribed by HYPEX as a weak rumor
Additional gaming crossoversTeased, with specific franchises still unknown

FNAF Fortnite Collab Explained

As we reported back in August, a FNAF Fortnite collab is heavily rumored to be apart of this years Fortnitemares event. There is even a POI in the map right now that players believe will be changed to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant.

Dataminers have also recently discovered audio in the game’s files, which appears to be from the iconic 2014 horror title.

Finally, the latest Fortnitemares 2026 collab leaked is Chucky. Dataminers ShiinaBR and FNBRintel recently revealed the leaked crossover in a post on X. “CHUCKY IS LIKELY PART OF THIS FORTNITEMARES.”

With Fortnitemares reportedly running for the entire month of October, don’t expect every skin to arrive on the first day. Epic Games will likely spread the crossovers across multiple Item Shop rotations.

There is also an October 15 update currently scheduled, which may bring many of the rumored Halloween content midway through the event. For now, Fortnitemares 2026 is set to launch on October 1, and will reportedly run until the 31.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.